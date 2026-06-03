EOG Resources Stock: Is EOG Underperforming the Energy Sector?

With a market cap of $73.8 billion , EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its operations span major producing basins across the United States, as well as the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and other international locations.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and EOG Resources fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to upstream activities, the company provides crude oil and condensate services, along with gathering, processing, and marketing operations.

Shares of the leading oil and gas producer have slipped 6.9% from its 52-week high of $151.87 . EOG stock has increased 10.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 4.4% rise over the same time frame.

The stock is up 35% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLE's 31.9% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have soared 25.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLE’s 41.1% gain over the same time frame.

EOG stock has shown a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

EOG Resources’ shares fell 4.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5, despite beating expectations with revenue of $6.92 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.41. Management indicated that Q2 production would be roughly flat sequentially and projected weaker natural gas liquids pricing, with realizations expected to decline to about 27% of WTI crude from approximately 31% in Q1.

Additionally, EOG maintained its full-year capital expenditure plan of about $6.5 billion and only modestly increased its full-year oil and NGL production outlook, which investors viewed as underwhelming given the strong commodity price environment.

In comparison, rival Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY ) has outpaced EOG stock. OXY stock has soared 46.2% on a YTD basis and 40.8% over the past year.