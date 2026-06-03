Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

EOG Resources Stock: Is EOG Underperforming the Energy Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
EOG Resources, Inc_ HQ photo- by JHEVPhoto via iStock
EOG Resources, Inc_ HQ photo- by JHEVPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $73.8 billion, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its operations span major producing basins across the United States, as well as the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and other international locations. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and EOG Resources fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to upstream activities, the company provides crude oil and condensate services, along with gathering, processing, and marketing operations.

Shares of the leading oil and gas producer have slipped 6.9% from its 52-week high of $151.87. EOG stock has increased 10.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 4.4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The stock is up 35% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLE's 31.9% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have soared 25.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLE’s 41.1% gain over the same time frame. 

EOG stock has shown a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

www.barchart.com

EOG Resources’ shares fell 4.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5, despite beating expectations with revenue of $6.92 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.41. Management indicated that Q2 production would be roughly flat sequentially and projected weaker natural gas liquids pricing, with realizations expected to decline to about 27% of WTI crude from approximately 31% in Q1. 

Additionally, EOG maintained its full-year capital expenditure plan of about $6.5 billion and only modestly increased its full-year oil and NGL production outlook, which investors viewed as underwhelming given the strong commodity price environment.

In comparison, rival Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has outpaced EOG stock. OXY stock has soared 46.2% on a YTD basis and 40.8% over the past year. 

Despite EOG's underperformance relative to the sector over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall from the 32 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $159.18 is a premium of 11.9% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 58.88 +0.92 +1.59%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
OXY 59.90 +0.81 +1.37%
Occidental Petroleum
EOG 141.86 +3.28 +2.37%
Eog Resources

Most Popular News

Amazon_com Inc_ package by - AdrianHancu via iStock 1
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 23
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
A $5 Billion Reason to Buy Salesforce Stock Now
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 5
Intel Sets Sights on Nvidia and AMD With Upcoming AI Data Center Chip Launch by Year End
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.