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Alcoa Stock Is Up 10% Over the Past 5 Days as Aluminum Prices Hit 4-Year High

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of cans for recycling by nyxmedia via iStock
Pile of cans for recycling by nyxmedia via iStock

Alcoa (AA) shares rallied on June 2 as aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange hit a four-year high as the Strait of Hormuz disruptions tightened supply. 

This single-day surge pushed AA’s relative strength index (RSI) into the mid-70s, indicating “overbought” conditions that often attract profit-takers. 

Alcoa stock has been a major outperformer in 2026, currently up some 50% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

What’s Driving Aluminum Prices Higher?

Aluminum prices have been rising due to a confluence of supply-side shocks tightening the market.

For one, Iranian strikes have damaged two facilities in the Gulf region, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to restrict exports. 

Meanwhile, the Chinese government’s self-imposed 45-million-ton cap intensifies concerns about how quickly producers elsewhere can ramp up to fill any gap. 

The aerospace and automotive sectors are responding by locking in multi-year supply agreements, often at prices well above the LME spot rate, further amplifying near-term demand pressure. 

For AA stock, whose revenue is directly tied to prevailing aluminum prices across the supply chain, every sustained tick higher in the metal price delivers a boost to margin. 

Should You Load Up on Alcoa Stock Today?

The rising aluminum prices are already showing in Alcoa’s financials. In Q1, the NYSE-listed firm nearly doubled its net income on a year-over-year basis to $425 million. 

Operationally, AA has completed the restart of its San Ciprián smelter, which is expected to reduce production costs and support higher shipments in the current quarter. 

Even from a technical perspective, Alcoa shares currently sit decisively above their major moving averages (MAs), reinforcing a strong uptrend unlikely to fade without a meaningful catalyst. 

In short, with Goldman Sachs strategists calling for aluminum prices to reach $4,000 by year-end, the tailwinds behind Alcoa look durable, not just reactive. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Alcoa?

Despite their meteoric year-to-date rally, Wall Street analysts remain positive on AA shares for the remainder of 2026. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Alcoa sits at “Moderate Buy” with price objectives going as high as $92 indicating potential upside of another 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AA 81.94 -1.85 -2.21%
Alcoa Corp

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