Piper Sandler Just Upped Its Price Target on Unity Software Stock. Here’s Why.

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Unity Software (U) shares were in focus on June 2 after Piper Sandler raised its price target on the video game software development company to $40, signaling potential upside of nearly 30%.

Analyst James Callahan maintained Unity at “Overweight,” indicating confidence in its trajectory within the gaming and interactive content ecosystem.

The rebuild of Unity’s “Grow” segment is showing impressive execution, even without leveraging proprietary data yet, which opens up compelling future data-source upside, he told clients.

According to Callahan, the AI risks hitting U stock are rather overblown, and the company remains deeply discounted – down nearly 40% since the Genie update back in January.

Piper Sandler Also Initiated Coverage on Unity Stock’s Peers

Piper Sandler simultaneously launched coverage on multiple gaming-related names on Tuesday, including Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) with a bullish $280 price objective and an “Overweight” rating.

This broader initiation signals it views the interactive entertainment sector as poised for significant growth, with Unity positioned as a key enabling platform for game developers.

Unity operates as the dominant real-time 3D development platform used by game developers and creators worldwide.

The company’s engine powers a substantial portion of mobile games and is increasingly being adopted for non-gaming applications including automotive, architecture, and film production.

U Shares Could Benefit From GTA VI Release

The gaming industry is entering what could be a transformative period, with several major catalysts on the horizon.

Callahan’s initiation of TTWO highlighted the anticipated November 2026 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which the firm projects could sell more than 35 million units in its first fiscal year.

U shares stand to benefit indirectly from the heightened engagement and development activity that accompanies such blockbuster releases, as developers across the industry ramp up content creation using Unity’s tools.

That said, the analyst raised his price target on Unity stock from $35, suggesting incremental rather than dramatic improvement in Piper Sandler’s outlook.

This measured approach indicates the firm sees a “steady” fundamental improvement story, not a single transformative catalyst.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Unity Software

Note that other Wall Street analysts seem to share Callahan’s stance on U stock.

The consensus rating on Unity Software sits at “ Moderate Buy ,” with price targets going as high as $54 indicating potential upside of nearly 80% from here.

Investors must monitor U’s upcoming quarterly results and updates on monetization improvements following the company’s reset of its advertising business as they will determine whether that price target proves conservative or aspirational.

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