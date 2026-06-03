Freeport-McMoRan Stock: Is FCX Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers and a leading international mining company focused on the production of copper, gold, and molybdenum. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates a portfolio of long-lived, geographically diversified mining assets across North America, South America, and Indonesia.

It has a market capitalization of $103.1 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. Its competitive advantage stems from its massive reserve base, low-cost operations, and leverage to copper prices. Because copper demand is expected to grow alongside global electrification and data-center expansion, FCX is often viewed as a premier way for investors to gain exposure to long-term copper trends.

FCX’s stock reached its 52-week high of $72.09 in the last trading session. The stock has surged 5% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 3.3% fall over the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 78.3%, while the XLB is up 18.6%. FCX’s shares have increased 41.2% year-to-date, while the index has gained 18.6%.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November 2025 and over its 50-day moving average since late May, indicating an uptrend.

On May 28, Freeport-McMoRan shares fell more than 1% as weakness across the mining sector weighed on sentiment after gold prices dropped to a two-month low and silver prices fell to a four-week low.

Freeport-McMoRan’s industry peer, Rio Tinto Group (RIO), has gained 87.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing FCX. But its 39.5% YTD rise trails behind FCX’s gains.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Freeport-McMoRan’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it. The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $69.28.