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Freeport-McMoRan Stock: Is FCX Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers and a leading international mining company focused on the production of copper, gold, and molybdenum. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates a portfolio of long-lived, geographically diversified mining assets across North America, South America, and Indonesia.

It has a market capitalization of $103.1 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. Its competitive advantage stems from its massive reserve base, low-cost operations, and leverage to copper prices. Because copper demand is expected to grow alongside global electrification and data-center expansion, FCX is often viewed as a premier way for investors to gain exposure to long-term copper trends.

FCX’s stock reached its 52-week high of $72.09 in the last trading session. The stock has surged 5% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB3.3% fall over the same time frame. 

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 78.3%, while the XLB is up 18.6%. FCX’s shares have increased 41.2% year-to-date, while the index has gained 18.6%. 

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November 2025 and over its 50-day moving average since late May, indicating an uptrend. 

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On May 28, Freeport-McMoRan shares fell more than 1% as weakness across the mining sector weighed on sentiment after gold prices dropped to a two-month low and silver prices fell to a four-week low. 

Freeport-McMoRan’s industry peer, Rio Tinto Group (RIO), has gained 87.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing FCX. But its 39.5% YTD rise trails behind FCX’s gains. 

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Freeport-McMoRan’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it. The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $69.28. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RIO 109.13 -2.54 -2.27%
Rio Tinto Plc ADR
FCX 70.32 -1.40 -1.95%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
XLB 51.54 +0.02 +0.04%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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