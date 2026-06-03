Lower Rates Are Helping Home Construction Stocks in the ITB ETF. I Think It’s Time to Move In.

When an industry as highly leveraged as housing starts looking better technically, macro traders automatically assume it’s a pure interest rate play. A sign that the bond market is sniffing out an imminent drop in long-term mortgage rates.

And as far as I’m concerned, I don’t care about the reason. I’m a technician. So rather than hang on a post-mortem narrative and explanation (or excuse) for what a fund like the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) does, I’d rather stick to the basics.

And in this case, for the first time in a while, ITB’s chart is starting to look buyable. So let’s explore, knowing that it could just be the market’s knee-jerk reaction to rates temporarily peaking, should the Iran War remove some of the inflation pressure we’ve seen. Because if I try to over-analyze it and think “yes, but demand is still lagging, etc.,” then I’d be the jerk.

Now, there may be some emerging and unique operational mechanics under the hood of the homebuilders. In part, I based that on my view that real estate investment trust (REIT) ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) and bank ETFs like the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) do not show the same optimistic, “so you’re saying there’s a chance” technical pattern simmering slowly over at ITB.

Right now, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is stubbornly holding around 6.5%, and broader real estate sectors remain sluggish. Yet, ITB is outperforming in the short term. This tells us that something much deeper and more fundamental is driving the tape.

ITB is one of those ETFs that has been around for a long time, nearly 15 years, but is not one that many investors likely come across. They probably can identify the top six equity holdings, however. They dominate the assets of this 50-stock basket, accounting for 45% of ITB all by themselves.

And since this ETF’s total portfolio sells at just 13x trailing earnings, that puts a spotlight on the cheapness of those big builders. And hey, when’s the last time we said homes are cheap in the U.S.?!

The true catalyst for ITB’s technical strength isn’t just a friendly bond market; it is a structural advantage that public homebuilders have weaponized against the rest of the housing market. Those big builders, particularly the first three on the list, dominate the market. Thus, they operate in an entirely different reality than smaller, private competitors.

While a traditional buyer searching the existing home market is entirely at the mercy of prevailing 6.5% retail mortgage rates, giant builders like D.R. Horton (DHI) use their massive cash reserves to act as direct lenders. They are aggressively buying down mortgage rates for their customers — offering proprietary, in-house financing packages as low as 4.99% to close contracts. That’s a fair advantage they’ve earned, even if the competition considers it otherwise.

In addition, over the past two years, leaders inside ITB like Lennar (LEN) have successfully executed a monumental shift toward an asset-light model, relying on lot purchase options rather than carrying billions in raw land inventory on their balance sheets. Lennar slashed its inventory holding nearly in half, thus insulating itself from cyclical downturns and generating massive free cash flows that are being redirected into share buybacks.

And, for the first time in modern housing history, the pricing gap between a newly manufactured home and a resale home has vanished. By engineering smaller, more efficient floor plans and offering targeted incentives, public builders are undercutting the private resale market, capturing an unprecedented share of total domestic housing transactions.

Still, if long-term interest rates spike higher, ITB will face short-term selling pressure. That’s the knee-jerk reaction in reverse. But to me, there’s a fundamental resilience that makes me keen on tracking this ETF and some of its component stocks more closely than I have in the past. When the journey starts with a low-teens multiple on earnings, that’s a refreshing alternative to “AI this and AI that.”