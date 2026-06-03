How Is Zoetis’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

New Jersey-based Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is the world's leading animal health company, focused on advancing the care of animals through innovation and science. With nearly 75 years of experience, the company develops products and solutions that help predict, prevent, diagnose, and treat diseases in both companion animals and livestock.

Serving veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock producers in more than 100 countries, Zoetis combines scientific research, advanced manufacturing capabilities, data-driven development, and commercial expertise to deliver a broad portfolio of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital health solutions. With a market capitalization of approximately $32.03 billion, Zoetis comfortably falls into the large-cap category, which generally includes companies valued at $10 billion or more.

Yet despite its leadership position in the animal healthcare industry, the stock has faced a challenging period on Wall Street. Shares have fallen roughly 55.7% from their 52-week high of $172.23 reached in June last year. The decline has accelerated in recent months, with the stock plunging about 40.8% over the past three months. In comparison, the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) has declined a much more modest 7.8% during the same period.

The longer-term picture has been equally difficult for shareholders. Over the past year, Zoetis stock has lost nearly 55% of its value, and shares are down another 39.3% so far in 2026. By contrast, the broader healthcare sector has held up far better, with XLV gaining 10.3% over the past 12 months and slipping only 5.4% year to date.

From a technical standpoint, Zoetis has been flashing warning signs for months, with the stock consistently trading beneath both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since July last year, underscoring the strength of the ongoing bearish trend.

Zoetis has come under pressure as demand for higher-priced pet healthcare products has softened in the U.S., with increasingly cost-conscious pet owners delaying veterinary visits and discretionary treatments. Those concerns came to a head on May 7, when the company released its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results. The report missed Wall Street's expectations on both revenue and earnings, triggering a brutal 21.5% one-day selloff and sending the stock sharply lower.

The fallout didn't stop there. Shares continued to slide in the days that followed, eventually touching a 52-week low of $72.38 on May 15. Adding to investor concerns, management significantly lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, citing weaker demand in the U.S. companion animal market along with intensifying competition in its dermatology and pain-management businesses.

The disappointing earnings report and reduced guidance dealt a major blow to investor confidence, raising fresh questions about the company's near-term growth trajectory. The company’s underperformance becomes even more apparent when compared to industry peer Viatris Inc. (VTRS). While Zoetis has been under pressure, Viatris has been a standout performer, rallying 80.6% over the past year and adding another 26% gain year to date.

Despite the stock's prolonged slump, Wall Street hasn't completely given up on Zoetis. In fact, analysts remain broadly optimistic about its long-term prospects, with the stock currently carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 18 analysts covering ZTS, the average price target stands at $125.33, implying a potential upside of 64.1% from current levels.