Corn Faces Weakness on Tuesday

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with the weakness continuing, as contracts were down 2 ½ to 6 cents across the board, led by the new crop months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 ¼ cents at $4.04 ½.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 93% of the US corn crop planted as of May 31, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Emergence was at 76% of the expected area, 2% faster than normal. The initial corn crop rating came in a 67% good/excellent, coming in below the 70% estimate from a Reuters survey of analysts and 2% below the year prior. That was a 371 rating on the Brugler500 index (100-500 point scale of the 5 USDA categories), which was a 3-year low and the third lowest initial rating in the last 13 years. The lower end of ratings came in at 340 for Ohio, with Iowa ratings at 399.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inch of rainfall, with the exception to northern IL and WI.

A couple South Korean importers purchased an estimated 120,000 to 136,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.04 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.48, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.66 1/2, down 6 cents,