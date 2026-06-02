Dell Is the General Contractor of the Next Wave of the AI Buildout. DELL Stock Is Set to Win.

Dell Technologies (DELL) recently rolled out its report for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, forcing analysts to hastily rewrite their models. Revenue for the period soared 88% year-over-year (YOY), reaching an astronomical $43.84 billion versus the expected $35.4 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.86, destroying the consensus forecast of $2.88 per share. Following earnings, DELL stock surged in price, climbing nearly 33% on May 29 alone.

This might look strange to some investors. Dell is surging? The same company that makes office laptops and CPU towers? Why is Dell suddenly growing faster than the young AI startups? To understand this phenomenon, we need to sort out the mechanics of the global market — and to realize one of the single most important shifts happening in the AI economy right now.

Evolution of the AI Buildout: From the Giants to the Masses

Let's rewind time a year or two back. When the AI boom began, Big Tech companies — Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) — were the first to build data centers. These giants have been absolutely self-sufficient, purchasing chips directly from Nvidia (NVDA) in huge batches. They have their own staffs of thousands of high-class engineers designing server racks and writing software. Big Tech firms are also able to hire contract assemblers like Foxconn so that they can simply bolt together parts according to ready blueprints. Dell was not particularly needed for this framework — Big Tech companies are their own customers, architects, and foremen.

However, the recent Q1 report from Dell points to a sort of tectonic shift in the market. The next wave of the AI buildout is the construction of data centers and the implementation of AI for the middle tier, which consists of thousands of smaller companies. These are large commercial banks, pharmaceutical companies, automakers, retailers, and even “sovreign AI” governments. That's where Dell steps in.

Why the Dam Broke: Demand or Supply?

For the sake of fairness, we should note that many of these "middle tier" customers have wanted to build their own computing centers over the past year. So, the demand has been there. But these firms have faced an insurmountable wall in the form of a hardware deficit in the market. Chips from Nvidia mostly went to Big Tech firms, meaning mid-sized businesses simply could not reach the front of the queue.

As I understand it, the situation changed radically at the turn of the year. New chip packaging capacities came online in Taiwan, production scaled up, and the queue began to rapidly dissolve. Figuratively speaking, the dam broke. So, Dell's recent success is based not only on the fact that middle companies want to build data centers, but also on the fact that the industry can finally satisfy this delayed demand. More hardware is physically arriving to customers.

Dell Is Becoming the Main AI Foreman

As soon as chips became accessible to smaller firms, however, a new problem arose. The typical European bank or U.S. retail chain does not have 1000 in-house engineers to dedicate to AI implementation. These companies do not know how to design complex computing clusters, yet if they do not implement AI today, they risk losing pace with other businesses tomorrow. That's why they are going to Dell. In this new reality, Dell is emerging as a sort of “general contractor” and high-tech foreman of digital construction.

Now, a client can come to Dell with budget and an empty facility and say, "We need AI for our specific needs but don't want to give data to the public clouds of Microsoft or Google.” Dell can then take the task turnkey. It brings PowerEdge servers to the table, integrates complex liquid cooling systems, and can install the processors and graphic accelerators, tying it all together with its own software ecosystem.

For investors, this is an important distinction to understand. Dell does not make chips. It tames them into a predictable corporate instrument.

The Numbers Don't Lie

If AI had remained a toy for only the likes of Google and Microsoft, we would not be seeing the kinds of numbers Dell reported for Q1. On the earnings call, Dell noted that the AI client base swelled to 5,000 organizations. During the quarter, AI server revenue climbed to $16.1 billion, up an astonishing 757% YOY. The volume of unfulfilled AI orders (backlog) grew to a record $51.3 billion.

More than that, this indirectly confirms that AI capital expenses are finally expanding beyond the limits of Silicon Valley. Money is flowing into data centers from other sectors of the economy. And most pleasantly for Dell, this client base of companies — unlike Google, which has its own engineers — often buy the full package, from the hardware itself to expensive software and multi-year technical support.

Conclusion

Dell's success in this sphere makes sense. With the latest wave of AI buildout reaching “middle tier” clients and logistical chains recovering from shortages, the services of firms like Dell have become worth their weight in gold. As the world builds out new digital infrastructure, Dell should continue to reap some of the biggest rewards from AI construction.