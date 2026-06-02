Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Analyst Just Turned Bullish on IBM Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

International Business Machines (IBM) stock extended its gain on June 1 after Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow initiated coverage of the AI infrastructure firm with an “Overweight” rating. 

In his research note, Lenschow told clients that IBM could be trading at $350 by year-end, a bullish price target that signals potential upside of nearly 10% from current levels. 

Barclays’ constructive view on IBM shares is particularly significant given they’re already up a remarkable 45% versus their year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

The Bull Case for IBM Stock

Lenschow’s bullish thesis on IBM stock rests mostly on its massive leap into quantum computing. 

Last week, the company announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years as part of its broader commitment to launching a large-scale commercial quantum system by 2029.

This disclosure came shortly after the U.S. government awarded IBM with $1 billion in funding to accelerate quantum computing development. 

IBM then pledged to contribute another $1 billion to establish a new spinout, Anderon, which will oversee the construction and operation of the new quantum infrastructure. 

In his report, the Barclays analyst framed this as a strategic option on what could become the next major computing paradigm. 

How High Can IBM Shares Fly in 2026?

According to Lenschow, IBM is following Nvidia’s (NVDA) playbook in the quantum market — building the software tools and developer ecosystem needed to drive mass adoption. 

“IBM has a compelling opportunity ahead around quantum computing that could accelerate growth if successful,” he added. 

In Barclays’ most optimistic bull case, IBM shares could reach $449, which would represent a 40% return from current levels, on top of a 2.11% dividend yield. 

Note that IBM currently sits firmly above its key moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 80s, reinforcing a very strong uptrend, unlikely to subside without a meaningful catalyst. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing IBM

Other Wall Street analysts also agree with Lenschow’s bullish thesis on IBM stock, believing its software business is much less exposed to AI disruption than some of its enterprise peers as well. 

The consensus rating on IBM sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $365, indicating potential upside of nearly 14% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 222.99 -1.37 -0.61%
Nvidia Corp
IBM 327.97 +7.55 +2.36%
Intl Business Machines

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Dell Stock Could Be Worth 30% More - Based on Strong AI Demand and FCF
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 3
Microsoft Stock Is Up Nearly 30% From Its March Lows, But You Shouldn’t Sell MSFT Just Yet
A pile of medical bills with an open wallet by volgariver via Adobe Stock 4
A Couple Thought They Were Stuck With a $70,000 Medical Bill. Then They Found a Little-Known Tool Hidden Deep in Their Health Plan Documents.
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock 5
Costco Just Reported 'Record-Breaking' Gas Sales. COST Stock Is Falling Anyway.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.