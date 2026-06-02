Is Duke Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) operates as an energy company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $95.7 billion , the company operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I) and generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to customers in the Southeast and Midwest regions.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DUK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.

Despite its strength, DUK stock slipped 10.9% from its 52-week high of $134.49 , reached on Mar. 17. The stock is down 8.4% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.4% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, DUK has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28% returns over the same time frame.

DUK has been trading below its 200-day moving average since the end of May and also below its 50-day moving average since April.

On May 5, DUK stock grew marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $9.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.93, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

When stacked against its peer, The Southern Company ( SO ), DUK has outperformed. Over the past year, SO stock has declined 1.1% .