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Is Duke Energy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Duke Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Duke Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) operates as an energy company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $95.7 billion, the company operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I) and generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to customers in the Southeast and Midwest regions. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DUK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.  

Despite its strength, DUK stock slipped 10.9% from its 52-week high of $134.49, reached on Mar. 17. The stock is down 8.4% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.4% rise during the same time frame.  

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Moreover, DUK has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28% returns over the same time frame.  

DUK has been trading below its 200-day moving average since the end of May and also below its 50-day moving average since April. 

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 On May 5, DUK stock grew marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $9.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.93, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, The Southern Company (SO), DUK has outperformed. Over the past year, SO stock has declined 1.1%.   

Wall Street is taking a moderately optimistic stance on DUK. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $138.58 suggests 15.6% rebound potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,599.96 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
DUK 119.89 -2.84 -2.31%
Duke Energy Corp
SO 89.03 -3.02 -3.28%
Southern Company

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