Is Analog Devices Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $201.6 billion , Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI ) is a leading semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystem products for customers worldwide. ADI distributes its products through direct sales, third-party distributors, independent representatives, and online channels.

Companies valued at more than $200 billion are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks, and Analog Devices fits this criterion perfectly. The company provides a broad portfolio of solutions, including data converters, power management products, amplifiers, radio frequency and microwave ICs, sensors, and digital signal processing technologies, serving industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace, defense, and communications.

Shares of the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company have decreased 7.6% from its 52-week high of $435.72 . Over the past three months, its shares have increased 13.2% , outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.5% rise during the same period.

ADI stock is up 48.5% on a YTD basis, surpassing SPX's 11% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have returned 88.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 28.6% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

ADI stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since last year.

Analog Devices delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results on May 20 and issued an upbeat outlook driven by growing AI-related demand. For fiscal Q2, ADI reported revenue of $3.62 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.09, both surpassing analyst estimates, while management highlighted record bookings across its Industrial, Automotive, and Communications markets. The company also forecast Q3 revenue of $3.9 billion (±$100 million) and adjusted EPS of $3.30 (±$0.15), both above Wall Street expectations , and announced its $1.5 billion cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor to strengthen its AI-focused power management portfolio.

However, the stock fell 3.5% the next day.

In comparison, ADI stock has outperformed its rival, NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ). NVDA stock has soared 20.3% on a YTD basis and 66% over the past 52 weeks.