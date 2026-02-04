Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Fidelity National Information Services Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $28.6 billion, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a financial technology leader based in Jacksonville, Florida. It helps financial institutions, businesses, and governments process transactions securely and efficiently through core banking platforms, digital payment solutions, risk and compliance tools, and market infrastructure services. 

This fintech company has notably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of FIS have declined 37.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 23.4%, compared to SPX’s 1.1% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, FIS has also lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which rose 4.4% over the past 52 weeks and declined 2.3% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Nov. 8, FIS unveiled its Asset Servicing Management Suite, a unified platform built to automate and streamline key asset-servicing functions, including corporate actions, proxy voting, class-action and operational claims, and tax reclaims. By replacing fragmented, multi-vendor setups, the solution enhances efficiency, improves data accuracy, lowers costs, and reduces operational risk, while giving clients greater visibility and control across the entire asset-servicing lifecycle. The announcement was well received by the market, with FIS shares gaining about 1% in the following trading session.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FIS’ EPS to grow 10.5% year over year to $5.77. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It met or topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 13 “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” 11 "Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating. 

On Jan. 26, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of FIS with an “Overweight” rating and $72 price target, indicating a 41.3% potential upside from the current levels.   

The mean price target of $79 represents a 55.1% premium from FIS’ current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $93 suggests an ambitious 82.6% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIS 51.91 +0.97 +1.90%
Fidelity National Information Services
XLF 53.94 +0.41 +0.77%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,887.42 -30.39 -0.44%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 2
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 5
After Earnings, Tesla Put Options Offer a 2.5% Short-Put Yield for the Next Month
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot