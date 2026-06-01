Nvidia’s AI Monopoly Could Push It to Become a $10 Trillion Company by 2030

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating trillion-dollar winners, but Nvidia’s (NVDA) jump to a $5 trillion giant is probably the fastest the market has ever seen. Nvidia joined the $1 trillion club in June 2023, driven by a massive increase in AI and data center demand. But it did not take decades to reach the $5 trillion club. In fact, it did so in just over two years, in October 2025. Today, the chip giant is valued at $5.2 trillion by market cap.

The move was largely driven by Nvidia's dominance in AI chips, strong demand for its Blackwell GPU platform, and massive data center spending from companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). If its current dominance continues through the end of the decade, Nvidia’s path toward a staggering $10 trillion valuation may not be as far-fetched as it once sounded.

Nvidia's Growth Is Accelerating Despite Its Massive Size

While Nvidia stock has surged 1,101% over the past five years, 2026 has been a challenging year so far. But even exceptional companies experience periods of volatility when overall market sentiment shifts. NVDA stock has climbed just 20% so far this year, outperforming the broader market. However, the stock performance doesn’t reflect how well Nvidia is actually doing. In its first quarter of fiscal 2027 released on May 20, Nvidia generated $82 billion in revenue, an increase of 85% year-over-year.

Notably, Blackwell has become the company’s fastest product ramp, driven by a surge in demand across literally every major AI customer category. This led to a 92% YOY growth and 21% sequential growth in the data center segment. Nvidia now divides its data center operations into two major markets, hyperscale and ACIE (which includes AI clouds, industrial customers, and enterprises). Hyperscale made $38 billion in revenue, while ACIE generated $37 billion in the quarter. This equal contribution shows that Nvidia’s growth is not just dependent on hyperscalers anymore. The company is also strengthening partnerships with leading frontier AI labs, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Gemini, xAI, Meta, Microsoft AI, Perplexity, Cursor, and several others.

AI Infrastructure Spending Is Heading Into the Trillions

During the Q1 earnings call, management stated that AI infrastructure spending is now heading toward the trillions, eventually reaching between $3 trillion and $4 trillion annually by the end of the decade. Notably, Nvidia cited analyst estimates that hyperscale capital expenditures might reach $1 trillion by 2027. This will create growth opportunities across every layer of the AI ecosystem, from energy and chips to infrastructure, models, and applications. As a result, Nvidia's addressable market could become far larger than most investors currently imagine.

Furthermore, Nvidia also believes that agentic AI will create substantial demand for CPUs. And the company is launching Vera, a custom Arm-based CPU designed specifically for AI workloads to capitalize on this potentially massive opportunity. Management believes Vera could unlock a previously untapped $200 billion market opportunity for Nvidia. The company also stated that it has visibility into nearly $20 billion of CPU revenue this year.

What’s more, Nvidia is now preparing for the next phase beyond Blackwell with its Rubin systems. Production shipments of Vera Rubin systems are expected to begin in the second half of the year. This rapid innovation cycle is what has kept Nvidia in the lead. Even before rivals have the chance to release one generation of products, Nvidia is already halfway ready with a new product. For most companies, as they scale, maintaining double-digit growth gets harder. However, Nvidia’s ability to generate this level of growth while scaling production to serve hyperscalers, AI model developers, sovereign customers, and cloud providers highlights its dominant position.

The Path Toward $10 Trillion

Management has full confidence in generating $1 trillion in combined Blackwell and Rubin revenue between 2025 and calendar year 2027. Analysts predict the company’s earnings to increase by 87.5% in fiscal 2027 to $8.94, before rising another 41.5% to $12.66 in fiscal 2028. When combined with projections for trillions of dollars in annual AI infrastructure spending, growing adoption of agentic AI, expansion into CPUs, leadership in networking, and dominance among frontier AI developers, Nvidia’s long-term opportunity looks enormous.

That said, the path to $10 trillion might not be very smooth as competition remains intense. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and various startup companies are rapidly developing AI accelerators. Meanwhile, major customers such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are investing heavily in custom AI chips. If AI infrastructure spending truly reaches several trillion dollars annually by the end of the decade and Nvidia maintains its leadership position, the company's chances of becoming a potential $10 trillion giant look very realistic. Currently, NVDA stock remains a reasonable top AI stock to buy now, valued at 23x forward earnings.

Even analysts at Tigress Financial believe Nvidia stock is a “must-own core holding for the AI investment cycle.” The analyst raised the target price for the stock to $425 from $360, with a “Strong Buy” rating. Overall, Wall Street remains strongly bullish about Nvidia stock. Out of the 49 analysts covering the stock, 44 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, three rate it a “Moderate Buy,” one has a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Strong Sell" rating. The stock has a mean target price around $300, which suggests a potential upside of 35% from current levels. Plus, the high price estimate of $500 implies potential upside of 124% over the next 12 months.