Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nvidia’s AI Monopoly Could Push It to Become a $10 Trillion Company by 2030

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating trillion-dollar winners, but Nvidia’s (NVDA) jump to a $5 trillion giant is probably the fastest the market has ever seen. Nvidia joined the $1 trillion club in June 2023, driven by a massive increase in AI and data center demand. But it did not take decades to reach the $5 trillion club. In fact, it did so in just over two years, in October 2025. Today, the chip giant is valued at $5.2 trillion by market cap.

The move was largely driven by Nvidia's dominance in AI chips, strong demand for its Blackwell GPU platform, and massive data center spending from companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). If its current dominance continues through the end of the decade, Nvidia’s path toward a staggering $10 trillion valuation may not be as far-fetched as it once sounded.

www.barchart.com

Nvidia's Growth Is Accelerating Despite Its Massive Size

While Nvidia stock has surged 1,101% over the past five years, 2026 has been a challenging year so far. But even exceptional companies experience periods of volatility when overall market sentiment shifts. NVDA stock has climbed just 20% so far this year, outperforming the broader market. However, the stock performance doesn’t reflect how well Nvidia is actually doing. In its first quarter of fiscal 2027 released on May 20, Nvidia generated $82 billion in revenue, an increase of 85% year-over-year.

Notably, Blackwell has become the company’s fastest product ramp, driven by a surge in demand across literally every major AI customer category. This led to a 92% YOY growth and 21% sequential growth in the data center segment. Nvidia now divides its data center operations into two major markets, hyperscale and ACIE (which includes AI clouds, industrial customers, and enterprises). Hyperscale made $38 billion in revenue, while ACIE generated $37 billion in the quarter. This equal contribution shows that Nvidia’s growth is not just dependent on hyperscalers anymore. The company is also strengthening partnerships with leading frontier AI labs, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Gemini, xAI, Meta, Microsoft AI, Perplexity, Cursor, and several others.

AI Infrastructure Spending Is Heading Into the Trillions

During the Q1 earnings call, management stated that AI infrastructure spending is now heading toward the trillions, eventually reaching between $3 trillion and $4 trillion annually by the end of the decade. Notably, Nvidia cited analyst estimates that hyperscale capital expenditures might reach $1 trillion by 2027. This will create growth opportunities across every layer of the AI ecosystem, from energy and chips to infrastructure, models, and applications. As a result, Nvidia's addressable market could become far larger than most investors currently imagine.

Furthermore, Nvidia also believes that agentic AI will create substantial demand for CPUs. And the company is launching Vera, a custom Arm-based CPU designed specifically for AI workloads to capitalize on this potentially massive opportunity. Management believes Vera could unlock a previously untapped $200 billion market opportunity for Nvidia. The company also stated that it has visibility into nearly $20 billion of CPU revenue this year.

What’s more, Nvidia is now preparing for the next phase beyond Blackwell with its Rubin systems. Production shipments of Vera Rubin systems are expected to begin in the second half of the year. This rapid innovation cycle is what has kept Nvidia in the lead. Even before rivals have the chance to release one generation of products, Nvidia is already halfway ready with a new product. For most companies, as they scale, maintaining double-digit growth gets harder. However, Nvidia’s ability to generate this level of growth while scaling production to serve hyperscalers, AI model developers, sovereign customers, and cloud providers highlights its dominant position. 

The Path Toward $10 Trillion

Management has full confidence in generating $1 trillion in combined Blackwell and Rubin revenue between 2025 and calendar year 2027. Analysts predict the company’s earnings to increase by 87.5% in fiscal 2027 to $8.94, before rising another 41.5% to $12.66 in fiscal 2028. When combined with projections for trillions of dollars in annual AI infrastructure spending, growing adoption of agentic AI, expansion into CPUs, leadership in networking, and dominance among frontier AI developers, Nvidia’s long-term opportunity looks enormous.

That said, the path to $10 trillion might not be very smooth as competition remains intense. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and various startup companies are rapidly developing AI accelerators. Meanwhile, major customers such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are investing heavily in custom AI chips. If AI infrastructure spending truly reaches several trillion dollars annually by the end of the decade and Nvidia maintains its leadership position, the company's chances of becoming a potential $10 trillion giant look very realistic. Currently, NVDA stock remains a reasonable top AI stock to buy now, valued at 23x forward earnings. 

Even analysts at Tigress Financial believe Nvidia stock is a “must-own core holding for the AI investment cycle.” The analyst raised the target price for the stock to $425 from $360, with a “Strong Buy” rating. Overall, Wall Street remains strongly bullish about Nvidia stock. Out of the 49 analysts covering the stock, 44 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, three rate it a “Moderate Buy,” one has a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Strong Sell" rating. The stock has a mean target price around $300, which suggests a potential upside of 35% from current levels. Plus, the high price estimate of $500 implies potential upside of 124% over the next 12 months.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 460.00 +9.76 +2.17%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 224.52 +13.38 +6.34%
Nvidia Corp
META 600.86 -31.65 -5.00%
META Platforms Inc
GOOG 372.79 -3.64 -0.97%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 376.60 -3.74 -0.98%
Alphabet Cl A
INTC 108.95 -5.73 -5.00%
Intel Corp
AMD 508.62 -7.48 -1.45%
Adv Micro Devices
AMZN 261.33 -9.31 -3.44%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 1
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Is Trading at 42x Trailing Earnings. Analysts Say That’s Still Cheap.
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Points to Boston Scientific Stock as a Hot M&A Target
Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Meta Has a Plan to Monetize Its AI Investments. Its Underperforming Stock Needs It Badly.
Coca-Cola Co on phone with blue background by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 5
Why Warren Buffett Hasn’t Sold Coca-Cola Stock for Over 30 Years
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.