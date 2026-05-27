Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Why Amazon’s AI Game Looks Completely Different Than Every Other Tech Giant

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Beneath Amazon’s (AMZN) retail and cloud business, a much bigger story is unfolding. Amazon is approaching AI very differently from its rivals, and this difference could eventually become its biggest competitive advantage. AMZN stock is up 17% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming the broader market gain of 9.6%. 

Is AMZN stock a good buy now?

www.barchart.com

Amazon Is Playing Both Sides of the AI Chip Race

Many investors may not be aware that Amazon, renowned mostly for its retail and e-commerce business, has quietly built a massive AI chip business. In the first quarter, its chips division grew nearly 40% sequentially and now exceeds a $20 billion annual revenue run rate. Its Trainium AI chips, in particular, have already secured more than $225 billion in revenue commitments, with most of them from leading AI labs including Anthropic and OpenAI. Amazon claims that its “custom silicon business” is now likely one of the three largest data center chip businesses globally. This is impressive given that Amazon entered the custom AI chip race much later than other competitors. Meanwhile, Amazon believes that its Graviton CPU processors will play an essential role as AI workloads progress beyond simple inference to agentic AI. 

While Amazon is aggressively expanding its chip business, it still continues to deepen its relationship with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). CEO Andrew R. Jassy made it clear that Amazon has no intention of abandoning Nvidia hardware. In fact, he believes that many enterprises will continue choosing Nvidia chips, while others may prioritize Trainium’s lower cost structure and performance advantages.

This is probably true because while Amazon’s chips are substantially cheaper, they lack Nvidia’s state-of-the-art and mature ecosystem. Nvidia chips still remain the industry standard for their highest processing speeds.

Amazon’s dual approach is an advantage for the company, as it can save huge amounts of money every year by using its own chips instead of purchasing as many third-party GPUs. This could help the company ultimately boost its profit margins, as expenditures to gain an AI advantage keep rising each year. Notably, Amazon’s capital expenditures surged to $43.2 billion during the quarter, largely driven by AWS and generative AI infrastructure investments.  Amazon believes these investments will generate huge long-term returns as data centers can operate for more than 30 years, while servers and chips often remain productive for five to six years.

Amazon’s AI Ambitions Go Far Beyond the Cloud

Thanks to AI, Amazon Web Services (AWS) had one of its strongest quarters in years, with a 28% increase in revenue to $37.6 billion. It is now operating at a staggering $150 billion annualized revenue run rate. However, Amazon’s long-term AI strategy now stretches beyond traditional cloud computing entirely. Most AI companies focus primarily on the software side. But Amazon, with its massive retail and logistics networks, has the opportunity to test and deploy AI at enormous scale across its physical operations.

Amazon has already integrated AI across warehouse automation, robotics, inventory forecasting, delivery optimization, advertising, customer recommendations, and supply chain management. This massive amount of operational data allows Amazon to continuously improve its systems.

Moreover, Amazon believes the biggest long-term opportunity lies in “agentic AI.” Customer spending for its Bedrock platform, which allows customers to access and build AI applications using multiple foundation models, jumped 170% sequentially. In just one quarter, Bedrock handled more tokens than all its earlier years combined. The company now also has OpenAI models available through Bedrock.

Furthermore, its Zoox autonomous driving business will soon integrate with Uber (UBER). Meanwhile, Amazon LEO satellite services are nearing commercial launch, with commitments from companies and governments including Delta Air Lines (DAL), AT&T (T), Vodafone (VOD), NASA, and others. Amazon has partnered with Apple (AAPL) to help power satellite connectivity services for iPhones and Apple Watches.

One of the biggest advantages of Amazon’s AI strategy is diversification. Amazon is embedding AI into infrastructure, commerce, logistics, healthcare, media, transportation, devices, and communications simultaneously. This strategy makes Amazon’s AI game look completely different from every other tech giant. 

In the first quarter, Amazon’s total revenue increased by 17% year-over-year (YOY) to $181.5 billion, while adjusted earnings rose 75% to $2.80 per share. Analysts predict Amazon’s earnings to increase by 20.9% in 2026, followed by another 14% in 2027. These projections suggest Wall Street largely believes Amazon’s aggressive AI strategy, cloud dominance, and custom chip investments could drive another major growth cycle over the next several years.

Overall, on Wall Street, AMZN stock has earned a consensus “Strong Buy.” Of the 57 analysts covering the stock, 49 have a “Strong Buy,” five have a "Moderate Buy" rating, and three analysts rate the stock as a “Hold.” The stock’s mean target price of $315.67 implies 16.55% potential upside from current levels. Plus, the high target price of $370 suggests that shares could climb as much as 36.6% over the next year.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 209.63 -5.23 -2.43%
Nvidia Corp
AAPL 311.08 +2.75 +0.89%
Apple Inc
T 25.07 +0.05 +0.20%
AT&T Inc
VOD 14.88 +0.04 +0.27%
Vodafone Grp Plc ADR
UBER 70.74 +0.62 +0.88%
UBER Technologies Inc
AMZN 270.82 +5.53 +2.08%
Amazon.com Inc
DAL 82.55 +3.16 +3.98%
Delta Air Lines Inc

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Ford hood by Dan Dennis via Unsplash 5
Institutional Investors Love Ford Stock - Buying Huge, Unusual Volume of Long-Term Call Options
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.