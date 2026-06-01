Deere & Company Stock: Is DE Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company ( DE ) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $146.4 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the farm & heavy construction machinery industry.

However, the stock currently trades 19.6% below its 52-week high of $674.19 recorded on Feb. 19. DE has declined 13.9% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 2.3% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, DE has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 6.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 21.4% surge of XLI over the same period. DE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and below its 50-day moving average since last month.

On May 21, DE stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $13.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $6.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 16.7%, down from 18.1% in the previous year’s same quarter.

When stacked against its rival, Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) has surged 150.6% over the past year , rallying DE.