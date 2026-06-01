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Deere & Company Stock: Is DE Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Deere & Co_ logo by-viewimage via Shutterstock
Deere & Co_ logo by-viewimage via Shutterstock

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company (DE) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $146.4 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the farm & heavy construction machinery industry.  

However, the stock currently trades 19.6% below its 52-week high of $674.19 recorded on Feb. 19. DE has declined 13.9% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI2.3% decline during the same time frame.  

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In the longer term, DE has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 6.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 21.4% surge of XLI over the same period. DE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and below its 50-day moving average since last month.  

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On May 21, DE stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $13.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $6.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 16.7%, down from 18.1% in the previous year’s same quarter. 

When stacked against its rival, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has surged 150.6% over the past year, rallying DE.  

Wall Street has a moderately optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 24 analysts tracking DE, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $651.11 suggests 20.1% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DE 542.18 +3.18 +0.59%
Deere & Company
XLI 173.13 -0.67 -0.39%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
CAT 875.87 -11.80 -1.33%
Caterpillar Inc

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