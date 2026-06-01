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Is Honeywell International Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock
Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a diversified technology and industrial company that provides products, software, and solutions for aerospace, industrial automation, building technologies, and energy markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, Honeywell serves customers worldwide, helping improve productivity, operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. It is currently valued at a market cap of $150.7 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and HON fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the conglomerates industry. In recent years, Honeywell has expanded its software and automation capabilities through strategic acquisitions and internal innovation, positioning itself to benefit from major trends such as industrial digitization, smart buildings, automation, energy transition, and the growing demand for aerospace technologies. 

This industrial giant is currently trading 4.2% below its 52-week high of $248.18, reached on Mar. 2. Shares of HON have rallied 2.4% over the past three months, compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19% rise over the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of HON are up 21.9%, surpassing NASX’s 16.1% gain. In the longer term, HON has surged 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, trailing NASX’s 41.2% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, HON has encountered volatility and has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January. 

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Honeywell has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors favored high-growth technology and AI-related stocks over diversified industrial companies with more moderate earnings growth. While Honeywell has benefited from strength in its aerospace and automation businesses, concerns about slower demand in certain industrial end markets, uneven manufacturing activity, and a challenging macroeconomic environment have weighed on investor sentiment.

HON has outpaced its rival, 3M Company (MMM), which gained 3% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 4.4% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $249.71 suggests a 5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
HON 237.86 +4.86 +2.09%
Honeywell International
MMM 153.13 +0.28 +0.18%
3M Company

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