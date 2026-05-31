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How Is Union Pacific’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock
Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $156.8 billion, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is one of North America's largest freight railroad operators and serves as the parent company of Union Pacific Railroad. The Nebraska-based company operates an extensive rail network spanning 23 western U.S. states, connecting major Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with key population centers and industrial hubs across the United States.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Union Pacific sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power. Its broad customer base and geographic reach make it a critical component of the U.S. supply chain and economy.

UNP stock touched its 52-week high of $279.70 on May 27. The stock declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s (IYT2.5% uptick

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Over the past 52 weeks, the railroad giant’s shares rose 18.2%, trailing behind IYT’s 26.8% returns over the same time frame. In 2026, however, the stock has soared 13.5%, compared to the ETF’s 12.5% rise. 

UNP has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April and over its 200-day moving average since late November. 

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UNP shares gained 1.8% on May 14 after Union Pacific announced a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 29, 2026. Notably, Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 127 consecutive years, underscoring its long-standing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

When compared with its peer, CSX Corporation (CSX), the performance gap becomes clear. CSX has outpaced UNP over the past year, with its shares climbing 44.4% in the past 52 weeks and gaining 24.9% in 2026. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $293.05 suggests 11.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IYT 83.80 -0.18 -0.21%
Transportation Average Ishares ETF
UNP 262.64 -2.98 -1.12%
Union Pacific Corp
CSX 45.26 -0.55 -1.20%
CSX Corp

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