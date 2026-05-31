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Is Goldman Sachs Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $270.6 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is one of the world's leading financial institutions, providing a wide range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Headquartered in New York City, the firm operates through four primary business segments: Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, Platform Solutions, and Investment Banking.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." GS firmly belongs in that league. Its key competitive advantages include its globally recognized brand, deep client relationships, extensive market expertise, strong balance sheet, and leading positions in investment banking and trading. These strengths have helped the firm remain one of the most influential players in global finance despite cyclical fluctuations in capital markets activity.

However, the stock has retreated 89.9% from its 52-week high of $1016.53 touched on Jan. 16. Shares of GS have declined 88.1% over the past three months, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.2% rise.

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Goldman Sachs stock has declined 88.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming the SPX’s 10.7% increase. Moreover, shares of GS dipped 83.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the index’s 28.7% returns over the same period.

GS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and over its 50-day moving average since early April, indicating an uptrend. 

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Goldman Sachs has underperformed the broader market over the past year due to investor concerns about the sustainability of investment banking and capital markets activity, valuation pressures following a strong rally, and uncertainty surrounding its strategic shift away from consumer banking. The firm remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in dealmaking, IPO issuance, and advisory fees, making it vulnerable to macroeconomic headwinds such as elevated interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and uneven economic growth. 

Its peer, Morgan Stanley (MS), has gained 17.2% in 2026 and 63.1% over the past year, outperforming GS. 

Among the 26 analysts covering the GS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” It currently trades above the mean price target of $964.36. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,580.06 +16.43 +0.22%
S&P 500 Index
MS 208.00 +4.21 +2.07%
Morgan Stanley
GS 102.56 -905.81 -89.83%
Goldman Sachs Group

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