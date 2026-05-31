Is ConocoPhillips Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $138.9 billion , ConocoPhillips ( COP ) is a leading global energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of oil and natural gas. With a strong portfolio spanning conventional and unconventional plays, oil sands, and LNG developments, the company operates across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and ConocoPhillips fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips is recognized as the world’s largest independent exploration and production company by proved reserves and production.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have dipped 16.1% from its 52-week high of $135.87 . Over the past three months, the stock has risen marginally , lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) nearly 19% gain during the same period.

In the longer term, shares of the energy company have increased 34.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 41.2% surge over the same time frame. However, COP stock is up 21.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX’s 16.1% return .

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell nearly 2% on Apr. 30 as investors reacted to weaker year-over-year earnings and production results, with Q1 2026 earnings declining to $2.2 billion ($1.78 per share) and adjusted EPS falling to $1.89. The company's production decreased to 2.309 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED) from the prior year, while its average realized price fell 6% to $50.36 per BOE, reflecting lower gas prices in the Permian Basin and operational disruptions.

Investor sentiment was further pressured by management's decision to exclude Qatar from Q2 production guidance due to uncertainty related to the Middle East conflict, leading to a reduction in full-year production expectations to 2.295 MMBOED - 2.325 MMBOED.

In comparison, COP stock has outpaced its rival, The Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ). WMB stock has risen 17.8% over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% on a YTD basis.