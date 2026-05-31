Is Micron Technology Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $1.1 trillion, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions. Through its well-known brands Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix, the company develops and markets technologies including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and advanced 3D memory innovations.
Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered "mega-cap" stocks, and Micron Technology fits this criterion perfectly. Serving diverse markets such as data centers, mobile, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, Micron operates worldwide with a broad sales and distribution network.
Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company have declined over 1% from its 52-week high of $981. Over the past three months, Micron Technology's shares have surged 135.5%, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.2% rise during the same period.
MU stock has climbed 240.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 10.7% gain. Longer term, shares of the chipmaker have jumped 909.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 28.7% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of Micron Technology fell 3.8% following its Q2 2026 results on Mar. 18. Micron announced it would increase fiscal 2026 capital expenditures by $5 billion to more than $25 billion, with spending expected to rise further in 2027, while construction-related spending is projected to increase by more than $10 billion year-over-year due to expansion projects in Taiwan and U.S. fabrication facilities.
The heavy investment raised concerns that additional production capacity could eventually ease the current memory-chip shortage and pressure future pricing, overshadowing Micron's strong fundamentals and its Q3 revenue forecast of $33.5 billion (±$750 million), far above analysts' expectations.
In comparison, MU stock has performed stronger than its rival, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). ADI stock has returned 52.6% on a YTD basis and 91.9% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. MU stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 41 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $697.91.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.