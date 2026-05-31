Is Micron Technology Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $1.1 trillion , Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is a global leader in high-performance memory and storage solutions. Through its well-known brands Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix, the company develops and markets technologies including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and advanced 3D memory innovations.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered "mega-cap" stocks, and Micron Technology fits this criterion perfectly. Serving diverse markets such as data centers, mobile, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, Micron operates worldwide with a broad sales and distribution network.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company have declined over 1% from its 52-week high of $981 . Over the past three months, Micron Technology's shares have surged 135.5% , surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.2% rise during the same period.

MU stock has climbed 240.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 10.7% gain. Longer term, shares of the chipmaker have jumped 909.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 28.7% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Micron Technology fell 3.8% following its Q2 2026 results on Mar. 18. Micron announced it would increase fiscal 2026 capital expenditures by $5 billion to more than $25 billion, with spending expected to rise further in 2027, while construction-related spending is projected to increase by more than $10 billion year-over-year due to expansion projects in Taiwan and U.S. fabrication facilities.

The heavy investment raised concerns that additional production capacity could eventually ease the current memory-chip shortage and pressure future pricing, overshadowing Micron's strong fundamentals and its Q3 revenue forecast of $33.5 billion (±$750 million), far above analysts' expectations.

In comparison, MU stock has performed stronger than its rival, Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI ). ADI stock has returned 52.6% on a YTD basis and 91.9% over the past 52 weeks.