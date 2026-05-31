Amgen Stock: Is AMGN Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $181.8 billion , Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative human therapeutics for serious diseases worldwide. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen serves healthcare providers globally and collaborates with major biopharmaceutical partners to expand and advance its pipeline.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Amgen fits this criterion perfectly. Its broad portfolio includes leading treatments across inflammation, oncology, cardiovascular disease, bone health, and rare conditions, with well-known products such as Enbrel, Otezla, Prolia, Repatha, and KYPROLIS.

Shares of Amgen have declined 13.9% from its 52-week high of $391.29 . Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 13.2% , lagging behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 6.7% drop during the same period.

Longer term, AMGN stock is up nearly 21% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding XLV's 13.7% gain. Moreover, shares of the company have returned 2.9% on a YTD basis, compared to XLV’s 3.4% decrease over the same time frame.

Despite few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. However, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since mid-March.

Shares of Amgen fell 4.8% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30, despite reporting adjusted EPS of $5.15, which beat expectations, and revenue growth of 6% to $8.6 billion. Sentiment was hurt by the FDA's proposal to withdraw approval for Tavneos, citing a lack of proven effectiveness and alleged false statements in the original application, while Prolia sales plunged 34% to $727 million, significantly below analyst expectations, reflecting growing competition after patent expirations.

Although the company raised its full-year guidance to $21.70 - $23.10 in adjusted EPS and $37.1 billion - $38.5 billion in revenue, concerns over regulatory uncertainty surrounding Tavneos and weakness in its osteoporosis franchise outweighed the otherwise solid results.

In comparison, AMGN stock has performed weaker than its rival, Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ). GILD stock has gained 9.5% YTD and nearly 24% over the past 52 weeks.