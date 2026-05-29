Unusual Machines Stock Looks Like a Winner as Trump Backs Drone Makers

Shares of drone-parts maker Unusual Machines (UMAC) climbed by 57.2% intraday on May 28 after a report stated that the Trump administration is planning to fund the company. The Pentagon has reportedly been in talks with a group of drone companies about potential funding deals that might include partial federal government ownership.

However, this deal might invite heightened Congressional scrutiny of UMAC, as Donald Trump Jr., the President's eldest son, is a shareholder and advisory board member of the company. On the other hand, Needham analysts believe this potential funding decision makes sense, as the supply of drone components and domestic manufacturing capabilities in this market are constrained.

About Unusual Machines Stock

Unusual Machines operates in the commercial drone sector, creating and selling drone parts and small drones. Based in Orlando, Florida, it supplies the U.S. drone market through B2B channels, its online store, and retail partners.

The company provides key components, such as low-latency video goggles for pilots, and operates an FPV drone marketplace. Its goal is to support the move toward American-made drones by providing a non-Chinese source of parts for public safety, defense, and enterprise drone applications. UMAC has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion.

UMAC’s stock has surged 527.56% over the past 52 weeks, driven by explosive revenue growth, profitability, and powerful tailwinds from the U.S. drone boom. The stock is up 150.24% year-to-date (YTD). UMAC’s shares reached an all-time intraday high of $32 on May 28, but now are marginally down from that level.

UMAC’s forward-adjusted price-to-sales ratio of 38.64 times is significantly higher than the industry average of 3.54 times.

Reporting Strong Q1 Earnings

UMAC reported strong first-quarter results for fiscal 2026. The company’s solid operations increased its sales by 296.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $8.10 million. The company’s gross profit grew from $496.81 thousand to $2.65 million over the same period. As operations grew, so did operating costs. UMAC’s total operating expenses for the quarter were $9.91 million, resulting in an operating loss of $7.26 million.

The company also highlighted that its growth is not driven by a single product or customer: UMAC’s largest customer accounted for approximately 19% of its Q1 revenue, while its top-selling product accounted for about 12.7% of its revenue.

Wall Street analysts are robustly optimistic about Unusual Machines’ ability to reduce its losses. For the current fiscal year, loss per share is projected to drop 57.8% annually to $0.38, followed by a 200% improvement to an EPS of $0.38 in the next fiscal year. For the current quarter, UMAC’s loss per share is expected to decline by 65.6% YOY to $0.11.

Expanding Capacity to Meet Surging Demand

UMAC is actively working to scale up, which includes workforce expansion, to meet the surging demand for U.S.-made drones. In Q1, the Drone Dominance Program, a $1.10 billion Department of Defense program to buy small, lethal drones, selected its contract awardees, including several of UMAC’s customers. The program is also on schedule to enter its Phase-2.

The company closed a $5 million plus order from Autonomous Power Corporation, also known as Powerus (PUSA), to supply U.S.-made components for counter-UAS (cUAS) systems and related drone platforms. Actually, the U.S.-Iran war has created a market for cUAS. UMAC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DroneNX LLC, known as Upgrade Energy, a manufacturer of battery and power systems solutions for UAS.

All of this expansion needs material, which the company is trying to secure. This month, it initiated approximately $75 million in strategic purchase orders to secure materials and inventory across its drone component product lines.

There are government tailwinds expected to come into play. The DoD’s proposed budget is 50% larger than the previous year, with funding for the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG), a specialized Pentagon unit, surging to $56 billion. Additionally, the FAA is advancing regulations to enable drone delivery services, which is set to significantly expand the domestic drone market by late 2027.

Analysts' Thoughts about Unusual Machines Stock

Recently, analyst Austin Bohlig at Needham maintained a “Buy” rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22, reflecting growing confidence in UMAC’s performance and market position.

Roth Capital analysts initiated coverage of UMAC’s stock with a “Buy” rating and a $25 price target. Analysts see the ban on Chinese-made drone components as creating a multibillion-dollar opportunity. Unusual Machines is expected to capture a significant portion of the Department of Defense’s $1 billion Drone Dominance program. The company’s strengths as a diversified supplier and low-cost manufacturer put it in a strong position to benefit.

UMAC is gaining praise on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the seven analysts rating the stock, a majority of five analysts have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, one analyst gave a “Moderate Buy” rating, while one analyst suggested “Hold.” The consensus price target of $25.33 represents a 20.3% downside from current levels. Additionally, the Street-high price target of $30 implies a 5.6% downside.