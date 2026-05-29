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Texas Instruments Stock: Is TXN Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Texas Instruments Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Texas Instruments Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $288.9 billion, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a leading global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips used in a wide range of electronic devices and industrial applications. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas Instruments is one of the world's largest producers of analog semiconductors. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and TXN definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the semiconductor industry. 

However, TXN slipped 7% from its 52-week high of $331.51, achieved on May 27. Over the past three months, TXN stock gained 49%, notably outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 34.7% rise during the same time frame.

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Shares of TXN rose 82.1% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 29.8%. Moreover, the stock climbed 71.6% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing XLK’s 61.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TXN has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April.  

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On May 22, shares of Texas Instruments rose 5.6% as investor sentiment toward the semiconductor sector improved amid signs of strengthening industrial and automotive demand. The rally reflected growing optimism that the industry's prolonged inventory correction is nearing an end, with customers potentially shifting from inventory reductions to renewed chip orders as economic conditions improve. 

In the competitive arena of semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has taken the lead over TXN, showing resilience with 94.3% gain over the past 52 weeks. However, its 54.5% YTD rise lags behind TXN’s gains. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TXN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 35 analysts covering it. The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $288.92. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests a potential upside of 26.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 186.85 +2.42 +1.31%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ADI 419.01 +2.13 +0.51%
Analog Devices
TXN 315.95 -1.50 -0.47%
Texas Instruments

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