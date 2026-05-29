Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is GE Aerospace Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
GE Aerospace sign at plant -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
GE Aerospace sign at plant -by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) is a leading global aerospace company specializing in the design, manufacture, and servicing of aircraft engines, avionics, and related aerospace systems. With a market cap of $334.7 billion, GE Aerospace operates through Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies segments.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as "mega-cap stocks." GE Aerospace fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry. Its core competency is designing, manufacturing, and servicing advanced aircraft propulsion systems. Its expertise in jet-engine technology, combined with a large installed engine base and long-term maintenance contracts, enables the company to generate substantial recurring revenue while maintaining a leading position in both commercial and military aviation markets.

GE stock touched its 52-week high of $348.48 on Feb. 25 and is down 7.9% from the peak. GE stock has declined 6.3% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10% rise.

www.barchart.com

GE Aerospace is up 4.2% year-to-date and 31.7% over the past year. In contrast, the SPX is up 10.5% in 2026 and 28.5% over the last 52 weeks. 

While recent trading has been marked by volatility, the stock moved above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by late May, indicating an uptrend. 

www.barchart.com

On May 20, shares of GE Aerospace rose 5% after the company secured a U.S. Air Force contract to advance development of its next-generation GE426 engine for autonomous combat aircraft, reinforcing its position in future military aviation programs. Investor sentiment was further supported by RBC Capital's reaffirmation of an "Outperform" rating and $355 price target, with analysts highlighting the company's underappreciated defense business and its potential to drive future revenue and margin growth.

GE Aerospace has outperformed its peer RTX Corporation’s (RTX2.4% dip in 2026, but has lagged behind RTX’s 34.7% gains over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the GE stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $352.81 represents a 10% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,563.63 +43.27 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
RTX 178.96 +2.37 +1.34%
Rtx Corp
GE 320.82 +3.61 +1.14%
GE Aerospace

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Why Micron Stock Might Have a Math Problem
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Might Soon Take Over the Intelligence Agencies. Here’s What It Means for PLTR Stock
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
ARM Stock Is Valued for Eternity, But Silicon Has an Expiration Date
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb on AI Optimism and U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 5
Dear CoreWeave Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 26
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.