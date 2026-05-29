Is GE Aerospace Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) is a leading global aerospace company specializing in the design, manufacture, and servicing of aircraft engines, avionics, and related aerospace systems. With a market cap of $334.7 billion, GE Aerospace operates through Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies segments.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as "mega-cap stocks." GE Aerospace fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry. Its core competency is designing, manufacturing, and servicing advanced aircraft propulsion systems. Its expertise in jet-engine technology, combined with a large installed engine base and long-term maintenance contracts, enables the company to generate substantial recurring revenue while maintaining a leading position in both commercial and military aviation markets.

GE stock touched its 52-week high of $348.48 on Feb. 25 and is down 7.9% from the peak. GE stock has declined 6.3% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10% rise.

GE Aerospace is up 4.2% year-to-date and 31.7% over the past year. In contrast, the SPX is up 10.5% in 2026 and 28.5% over the last 52 weeks.

While recent trading has been marked by volatility, the stock moved above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by late May, indicating an uptrend.

On May 20, shares of GE Aerospace rose 5% after the company secured a U.S. Air Force contract to advance development of its next-generation GE426 engine for autonomous combat aircraft, reinforcing its position in future military aviation programs. Investor sentiment was further supported by RBC Capital's reaffirmation of an "Outperform" rating and $355 price target, with analysts highlighting the company's underappreciated defense business and its potential to drive future revenue and margin growth.

GE Aerospace has outperformed its peer RTX Corporation’s (RTX) 2.4% dip in 2026, but has lagged behind RTX’s 34.7% gains over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the GE stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $352.81 represents a 10% premium to current price levels.