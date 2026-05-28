Do Wall Street Analysts Like NVR, Inc. Stock?

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. (NVR) operates as a homebuilder in the U.S. Valued at $16.3 billion by market cap, the company builds single-family detached homes, town homes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and other trade names. NVR provides a number of mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers and to other customers through its mortgage banking operations.

Shares of this homebuilding giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NVR has declined 15.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27%. In 2026, NVR stock is down 16.4%, compared to the SPX’s 9.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NVR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 2.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 2.8% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, NVR shares closed down by 4.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $67.76 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $78.25. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NVR’s EPS to fall 14.1% to $375.15 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the nine analysts covering NVR stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.

On Apr. 28, Ryan Gilbert from BTIG reiterated a “Buy” rating on NVR, with a price target of $8,096, the Street-high price target, implying a potential upside of 32.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $7,156.43 represents a 17.4% premium to NVR’s current price levels.