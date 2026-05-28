Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) is a multinational conglomerate holding company led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company owns and invests in a wide range of businesses across industries, including insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, and financial services.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and BRK.B, with a market cap of $1 trillion, definitely fits that description. Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential investment and holding companies due to its long-term value investing strategy and diversified business structure.

Berkshire is currently down 7.2% from its 52-week high of $516.85, achieved on Nov. 28. Over the past three months, BRK.B stock declined 5%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.3% rise.

Digging deeper, shares of Berkshire slumped 4.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 9.9% rally. The stock has declined 5.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 27% returns.

While the stock has been trading below the 200-day moving average since mid-March, it recently climbed above the 50-day moving average.

Berkshire Hathaway has lagged the broader market over the past year largely due to its conservative positioning, massive cash reserves, and relatively limited exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence trade that has fueled much of the broader market rally.

In the competitive arena, top rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 7.1% on a YTD basis but has surged 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming BRK.B.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on BRK.B’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the six analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $521.50 suggests an 8.7% potential upside from current price levels.