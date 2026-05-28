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Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Berkshire Hathaway Inc_ homeservices logo- by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Berkshire Hathaway Inc_ homeservices logo- by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) is a multinational conglomerate holding company led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company owns and invests in a wide range of businesses across industries, including insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, and financial services. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and BRK.B, with a market cap of $1 trillion, definitely fits that description. Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential investment and holding companies due to its long-term value investing strategy and diversified business structure.

Berkshire is currently down 7.2% from its 52-week high of $516.85, achieved on Nov. 28. Over the past three months, BRK.B stock declined 5%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.3% rise.

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Digging deeper, shares of Berkshire slumped 4.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 9.9% rally. The stock has declined 5.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 27% returns.

While the stock has been trading below the 200-day moving average since mid-March, it recently climbed above the 50-day moving average. 

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Berkshire Hathaway has lagged the broader market over the past year largely due to its conservative positioning, massive cash reserves, and relatively limited exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence trade that has fueled much of the broader market rally. 

In the competitive arena, top rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 7.1% on a YTD basis but has surged 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming BRK.B.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on BRK.B’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the six analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $521.50 suggests an 8.7% potential upside from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,520.36 +1.24 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 299.28 -7.46 -2.43%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
BRK.B 479.92 -3.70 -0.77%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

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