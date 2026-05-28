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Amazon Stock: Is AMZN Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a multinational technology and e-commerce company engaged in online retail, cloud computing, digital advertising, artificial intelligence, logistics, and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon has grown into one of the world’s largest and most influential companies and is currently valued at a market cap of $1.9 trillion.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and AMZN definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the internet retail industry. 

AMZN has slipped 2.4% from its 52-week high of $278.56 met recently on May 5. Over the past three months, AMZN stock surged 29.5%, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 32.9% rise during the same time frame.

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AMZN shares rose 17.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLK’s 28.1% returns. Moreover, over the past 52 weeks, AMZN’s solid 32% gain trails behind XLK’s impressive 58.9% surge.

To confirm the bullish trend, Amazon has traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April. 

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On Apr. 29, Amazon shares rose 1.3% after the company released its FY2026 Q1 earnings. The company reported revenue of $181.50 billion, up 17% year over year, while net income surged to $2.78 per share. AWS remained the key growth engine during the quarter, with revenue rising 28% year over year to $37.60 billion. 

In the competitive arena of technology, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has lagged behind Amazon in 2026, with an 14.3% uptick on a YTD basis. However, AMZN stock underperformed AAPL’s solid 55.3% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on Amazon’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 57 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $315.67 suggests a potential upside of 16.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 310.85 +2.52 +0.82%
Apple Inc
XLK 184.43 -0.71 -0.38%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
AMZN 271.85 +6.56 +2.47%
Amazon.com Inc

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