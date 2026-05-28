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Is Costco Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) operates membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $445 billion and offers merchandise, including sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, deli, liquor, and tobacco, as well as non-food merchandise, including appliances, small electronics, health and beauty aids, and more. 

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." COST Energy fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the discount stores industry.  

COST stock reached its 52-week high of $1096.50 on May 19, and has slipped 8.5% from that peak. The stock has declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 17.7% during the same time frame. 

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Over the longer term, however, the scenario remains the same. COST is down nearly 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 38.9% return of the NASX over the same period. 

COST has been trading above its 200-day moving average since February, signaling a long-term bullish trend, and below its 50-day moving average since this week. 

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On Apr. 15, COST stock rose 1% following the announcement of an increase in its quarterly cash dividend. COST’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly increase from $1.30 to $1.47 per share, $5.88 on an annualized basis, which is to be payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026. The company has an impressive track record of paying dividends for 21 straight years. 

When stacked against its closest peer in the discount stores industry, Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares have climbed 21.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming COST stock. 

Wall Street’s view of COST stock is moderately optimistic. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $1,093.90 suggests 9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COST 1,003.69 +0.76 +0.08%
Costco Wholesale
$NASX 26,674.73 +18.55 +0.07%
Nasdaq Composite
WMT 118.54 -0.03 -0.03%
Walmart Inc

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