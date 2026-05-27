Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting FactSet Research Systems Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo on keyboard-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo on keyboard-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is a financial data and software company that provides integrated digital platforms and enterprise solutions for investment professionals. Valued at a market cap of $8.4 billion, the company aggregates extensive data from third-party suppliers, news sources, and exchanges into central workstations, providing critical portfolio analytics, risk management, and market intelligence solutions. 

This financial company has notably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of FDS have declined 49.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 26.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 18.8%, compared to SPX’s 9.7% rise.

Zooming in further, FDS has also lagged the sector-focused State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1% rise over the past 52 weeks and 6.1% downtick on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com 

FDS shares surged 6.1% on Mar. 31, after delivering better-than-expected Q2 results. The company posted revenue of $611 million, an increase of 7.1% from the previous year-quarter, surpassing analyst forecasts of $605 million. Earnings also topped estimates, with adjusted EPS coming in at $4.46. Following the solid quarterly performance, management raised its full-year guidance. The company now anticipates fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion and adjusted EPS between $17.25 and $17.75. The upbeat earnings report and improved outlook highlighted continued operational strength and reinforced investor confidence in the business. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in August, analysts expect FDS’ EPS to grow 4% year over year to $17.65. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.  

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold," which is based on three “Strong Buy,” 11 “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and four "Strong Sell” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.     

On May 27, RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a “Sector Perform" rating on FDS and lowered its price target to $240, indicating a 1.8% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $260.62 suggests a 10.6% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $385 implies a 63.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.42 -0.43 -0.83%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
FDS 235.73 +4.81 +2.08%
Factset Research Systems
$SPX 7,520.36 +1.24 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
CPU Chip 2
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 3
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.