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Assurant Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Assurant Inc logo on phone- by rafapress via Shutterstock
Assurant Inc logo on phone- by rafapress via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.7 billion, Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is a global provider of protection services for connected devices, homes, and automobiles, operating across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It offers mobile device and vehicle protection solutions, extended service contracts, and specialty housing insurance products, serving both consumers and businesses through its Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AIZ stock has soared 30.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 29.6%. However, shares of the company are up 6.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 9.8% gain.

Looking closer, the insurer stock has exceeded the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

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Assurant reported strong Q1 2026 results on May 5, with adjusted EBITDA rising 6% and adjusted EPS increasing 9% excluding catastrophes, driven by record Global Lifestyle earnings and strong operational momentum across Connected Living and subscriber growth. The company also raised its 2026 share repurchase outlook to $300 million - $350 million, lifted its Global Lifestyle growth forecast to approximately 10%, and upgraded full-year guidance to low single-digit adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth excluding catastrophes. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Assurant’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $21.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

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On May 26, Piper Sandler raised its price target for Assurant to $290 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $276.83 represents a 8.1% premium to AIZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $290 suggests a 13.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AIZ 256.31 +0.30 +0.12%
Assurant Inc
XLF 51.90 +0.05 +0.10%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,522.33 +3.21 +0.04%
S&P 500 Index

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