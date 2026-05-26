Federal Backing Triggered a Rally in IonQ Stock. A Short Squeeze Could Take It Even Higher.

Quantum computing is no longer just a futuristic experiment sitting inside research labs. It is becoming the next major technology battleground, with governments and corporations racing to secure an early lead. As investors search for companies that could shape this new era of computing, IonQ (IONQ) has become one of the names drawing attention on Wall Street.

The latest spark came after the U.S. government announced plans to funnel more than $2 billion into quantum computing incentives and investments under the CHIPS and Science Act. The Trump administration has been aggressively pushing to strengthen America’s domestic chip industry, and quantum computing is now becoming part of that larger strategy. The announcement instantly reignited excitement across the sector, sending quantum-related stocks sharply higher.

IonQ became one of the biggest beneficiaries of that momentum, even though the company was surprisingly left out of the government’s official investment list. That omission caught many investors off guard because IonQ is already moving toward becoming the country’s only vertically integrated quantum computing company through its planned acquisition of SkyWater Technology. If completed, the deal could give IonQ a major edge in manufacturing and scaling its technology faster than competitors.

Still, the real reason bulls remain excited is the company’s technology itself. IonQ’s trapped-ion approach has delivered some of the highest accuracy levels in the industry, including a record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity – a critical milestone in quantum computing development.

And now another force may be building behind the stock. With short interest sitting at 22.4% of IonQ’s float, any continued rally could pressure bearish traders to rush out of positions. If that happens, the federal-fueled momentum in IonQ stock may only be getting started.

Let’s take a closer look.

About IonQ Stock

Founded in 2015, IonQ has emerged as one of the leading pure-play quantum computing companies, built around its proprietary trapped-ion technology. Headquartered in Maryland with a market capitalization of roughly $23.8 billion, the company provides cloud-based access to its quantum systems through platforms like Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud.

IonQ’s roots trace back to decades of academic research and breakthroughs from the University of Maryland and Duke University, where much of its early technology was developed. Over the years, the company has expanded beyond core quantum computing through acquisitions such as Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic, strengthening its capabilities in quantum sensing, navigation, and qubit control technologies.

Today, IonQ is working toward a broader vision that stretches beyond computing alone. Alongside building more powerful quantum systems, the company is developing technologies tied to networking, cybersecurity, sensing, and space-based infrastructure, positioning itself as a long-term player in the emerging quantum technology ecosystem.

Shares of IonQ have had a wild ride in 2026, swinging between heavy selling pressure and sudden bursts of optimism. Earlier this year, the stock struggled as investors pulled back from high-risk tech names across the market. At the same time, concerns started building around IonQ’s widening losses, the possibility of future share dilution, and rising competition in the fast-moving quantum computing race. That pressure pushed the stock down to a 52-week low of $25.89 by March-end.

But that low quickly became a turning point.

Momentum started shifting after a wave of positive developments brought buyers back into the story. First came strong earnings and excitement around the company’s expanding quantum ambitions. Then investors reacted positively to IonQ opening a massive new quantum R&D and chip-testing facility in Colorado, along with shareholder approval for the pending SkyWater Technology merger.

Shortly after, sentiment across the entire quantum sector received another boost when the U.S. government announced a $2 billion investment initiative for quantum computing. IONQ stock jumped 12.3% on May 21 after the news, even though the company was not a direct beneficiary.

That combination sparked a powerful rebound. IONQ stock has surged 142% since its March lows and jumped 24.42% in just the past week. Over the last three months alone, the stock has nearly doubled. In 2026, the stock is up 36.73%.

Technically, IONQ’s chart now shows strong momentum. Trading volumes are flashing green bars, meaning aggressive buying activity is dominating. Meanwhile, the 14-day RSI is nearing overbought territory, suggesting the rally may be running hot in the short term. Still, in momentum-driven stocks like IONQ, strong RSI readings can sometimes stay elevated longer than expected if buying enthusiasm and short-squeeze pressure continue building.

Valuation-wise, IONQ still looks extremely expensive. The stock is priced at 88.41 times forward sales, far above the sector average. Meanwhile, profitability remains deeply negative, showing the company is still heavily investing for growth. Currently, investors are betting more on IonQ’s long-term quantum potential than its current financial fundamentals.

IonQ’s Q1 Revenue Climbs But Losses Deepen

Earlier this month, IonQ delivered what it called the strongest quarter in its history, giving investors fresh confidence that the quantum computing industry may finally be moving closer to real commercial adoption. In the first quarter, revenue surged 755% year-over-year (YOY) to $64.7 million, marking IonQ’s fourth straight quarter of record sales.

The figure also came in well above Wall Street’s expectations and exceeded the company’s own guidance. More importantly, the growth was not driven entirely by acquisitions or one-time accounting changes. A large part of the demand came from real customers actively adopting the company’s technology.

Commercial clients made up nearly 60% of total revenue during Q1, showing that IonQ is gradually relying less on government contracts. Additionally, International business expanded rapidly, with overseas markets contributing 35% of revenue. The company said it sold products across more than 30 countries, a major jump from just a handful of markets a year ago.

The results showed IonQ is trying to evolve beyond being solely a quantum computing company. More than one-third of quarterly revenue came from customers using multiple products across its broader platform, including computing, networking, sensing, and security technologies.

Another key number was remaining performance obligations (RPO), which climbed 554% YOY to a record $470 million. That reflects signed business the company has yet to deliver and recognize as revenue. For a young industry still trying to prove its long-term commercial value, that growing backlog matters because it shows customers are willing to commit early to IonQ’s technology.

Further, the company highlighted several real-world applications, including engineering simulations with Synopsys, freight optimization projects with Einride, and healthcare-related work tied to cancer research and gene therapy.

Still, the quarter was not without concerns. Despite the explosive revenue growth, losses continued to widen as IonQ kept spending aggressively to expand its platform and develop new technologies. Adjusted losses per share more than doubled annually to -$0.34, while operating losses and EBITDA losses also climbed sharply, reminding investors that profitability still remains a long-term challenge.

Looking ahead, IonQ expects the momentum to continue. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to between $260 million and $270 million, while guiding for $65 million to $68 million in Q2 revenue. Management is also projecting organic revenue growth of more than 100% YOY as commercial adoption expands. Still, IonQ maintained its adjusted EBITDA loss outlook of between -$330 million and -$310 million for 2026.

Analysts project IonQ revenue to climb by 106.7% in 2026, followed by another 45% in 2027. Loss per share is anticipated to widen 24.2% YOY to -$2.26 in fiscal 2026, but improve by 4.4% to reach -$2.16 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for IonQ Stock?

IONQ stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall, and that’s an upgrade from the “Moderate Buy” rating a month back. Out of 12 analysts covering the quantum computing stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts are sitting on the sidelines with a “Hold” rating.

Investor expectations for IONQ are all over the map, with price targets spanning from $48.50 to $100, highlighting the uncertainty in the quantum computing space. The mean target price of $69.95 implies potential upside of 12.5% from current levels. The Street-high target of $100 suggests the stock could rally as much as 60.8% from here.

Conclusion

Right now, IonQ finds itself in a pretty unusual position. The U.S. government just opened its wallet for quantum computing, yet IonQ was left standing outside the official investment circle. But instead of hurting the stock, that twist seems to have made Wall Street even more interested.

Many traders now believe IonQ could still end up on Washington’s radar later down the line, especially as the company keeps expanding its technology and manufacturing ambitions.

Adding short interest above 20%, and the setup starts looking dangerous for bearish traders. If momentum keeps building, short sellers could end up pouring even more fuel onto IonQ’s already red-hot rally.