Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Merger News Sends IONQ Stock Soaring. Here's What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Investors analyzing potential trades by Matej Kastelic via Shutterstock
Investors analyzing potential trades by Matej Kastelic via Shutterstock

IonQ (IONQ) shares are pushing higher on May 11 as SkyWater Technology (SKYT) shareholders officially approved a merger with the quantum technology company. 

The announcement clears a significant hurdle for IONQ in becoming the industry’s first vertically integrated, full-stack quantum computing platform. 

Including today’s gains, IonQ stock is up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low in late March.

www.barchart.com

Significance of SkyWater Acquisition for IonQ Stock

SkyWater news is a transformative milestone because it secures IonQ’s supply chain and internalizes critical U.S.-based chip manufacturing and packaging expertise. 

By bringing a dedicated foundry into its ecosystem, IONQ can accelerate the development of next-gen trapped-ion systems like the Tempo and its recently sold 256-qubit systems.

Investors view the SKYT acquisition as an attempt to strengthen the moat; it trims IonQ’s reliance on third-party fabricators and enables rapid iteration of ion trap chips and EQC control electronics essential for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

In short, the deal positions IONQ stock as a “one-stop shop” for quantum hardware and software, a rare feat in a highly fragmented market. 

What Else Makes IONQ Shares Worth Owning in 2026

Even without the merger tailwinds, IonQ shares’ fundamentals are showing explosive momentum. 

In the latest reported quarter, the company posted a staggering 755% year-on-year revenue growth to nearly $65 million, prompting management to raise the full-year outlook to at least $260 million.

Moreover, IONQ has more than $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, giving the company plenty of runway to navigate its heavy spend phase. 

Moreover, the firm’s recent technical milestones, including a photonic interconnect demonstration and its selection for DARPA’s HARQ program, underscore its leadership in accuracy and scale.

With commercial demand from international and enterprise customers now accounting for 60% of the overall revenue, IonQ is no longer just a research project; it’s a scaling commercial leader in a market projected to reach $72 billion within the next 10 years. 

IonQ Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms remain bullish on IONQ shares for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on IonQ sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $67 indicating potential upside of another 8% from here.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SKYT 35.09 +1.37 +4.06%
Skywater Technology Inc
IONQ 56.89 +7.65 +15.54%
Ionq Inc

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.