Merger News Sends IONQ Stock Soaring. Here's What to Know.

IonQ (IONQ) shares are pushing higher on May 11 as SkyWater Technology (SKYT) shareholders officially approved a merger with the quantum technology company.

The announcement clears a significant hurdle for IONQ in becoming the industry’s first vertically integrated, full-stack quantum computing platform.

Including today’s gains, IonQ stock is up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low in late March.

Significance of SkyWater Acquisition for IonQ Stock

SkyWater news is a transformative milestone because it secures IonQ’s supply chain and internalizes critical U.S.-based chip manufacturing and packaging expertise.

By bringing a dedicated foundry into its ecosystem, IONQ can accelerate the development of next-gen trapped-ion systems like the Tempo and its recently sold 256-qubit systems.

Investors view the SKYT acquisition as an attempt to strengthen the moat; it trims IonQ’s reliance on third-party fabricators and enables rapid iteration of ion trap chips and EQC control electronics essential for fault-tolerant quantum computing .

In short, the deal positions IONQ stock as a “one-stop shop” for quantum hardware and software, a rare feat in a highly fragmented market.

What Else Makes IONQ Shares Worth Owning in 2026

Even without the merger tailwinds, IonQ shares’ fundamentals are showing explosive momentum.

In the latest reported quarter , the company posted a staggering 755% year-on-year revenue growth to nearly $65 million, prompting management to raise the full-year outlook to at least $260 million.

Moreover, IONQ has more than $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, giving the company plenty of runway to navigate its heavy spend phase.

Moreover, the firm’s recent technical milestones, including a photonic interconnect demonstration and its selection for DARPA’s HARQ program , underscore its leadership in accuracy and scale.

With commercial demand from international and enterprise customers now accounting for 60% of the overall revenue, IonQ is no longer just a research project; it’s a scaling commercial leader in a market projected to reach $72 billion within the next 10 years.

IonQ Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms remain bullish on IONQ shares for the remainder of 2026.