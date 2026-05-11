Merger News Sends IONQ Stock Soaring. Here's What to Know.

IonQ (IONQ) shares are pushing higher on May 11 as SkyWater Technology (SKYT) shareholders officially approved a merger with the quantum technology company.
The announcement clears a significant hurdle for IONQ in becoming the industry’s first vertically integrated, full-stack quantum computing platform.
Including today’s gains, IonQ stock is up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low in late March.
Significance of SkyWater Acquisition for IonQ Stock
SkyWater news is a transformative milestone because it secures IonQ’s supply chain and internalizes critical U.S.-based chip manufacturing and packaging expertise.
By bringing a dedicated foundry into its ecosystem, IONQ can accelerate the development of next-gen trapped-ion systems like the Tempo and its recently sold 256-qubit systems.
Investors view the SKYT acquisition as an attempt to strengthen the moat; it trims IonQ’s reliance on third-party fabricators and enables rapid iteration of ion trap chips and EQC control electronics essential for fault-tolerant quantum computing.
In short, the deal positions IONQ stock as a “one-stop shop” for quantum hardware and software, a rare feat in a highly fragmented market.
What Else Makes IONQ Shares Worth Owning in 2026
Even without the merger tailwinds, IonQ shares’ fundamentals are showing explosive momentum.
In the latest reported quarter, the company posted a staggering 755% year-on-year revenue growth to nearly $65 million, prompting management to raise the full-year outlook to at least $260 million.
Moreover, IONQ has more than $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, giving the company plenty of runway to navigate its heavy spend phase.
Moreover, the firm’s recent technical milestones, including a photonic interconnect demonstration and its selection for DARPA’s HARQ program, underscore its leadership in accuracy and scale.
With commercial demand from international and enterprise customers now accounting for 60% of the overall revenue, IonQ is no longer just a research project; it’s a scaling commercial leader in a market projected to reach $72 billion within the next 10 years.
IonQ Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms
Investors should also note that Wall Street firms remain bullish on IONQ shares for the remainder of 2026.
The consensus rating on IonQ sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $67 indicating potential upside of another 8% from here.
On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.