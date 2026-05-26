The Market Is Betting on a Rate Hike Later This Year. Sell the Canadian Dollar First.

September Canada dollar (D6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Canadian dollar futures that a price downtrend is in place and prices have just hit a five-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, recent U.S. economic data has been mostly solid, while inflation worries now have the U.S. Treasury market factoring in a U.S. interest rate hike this year. These elements are bullish for the U.S. dollar ($DXY) and bearish for the Canadian dollar.

A move in the Canadian dollar futures prices below chart support at last week’s low of .7269 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .7100, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7340.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):