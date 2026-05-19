Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Global Inflation Fears Are Driving Bond Yields Higher. Make This 1 Trade Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

September U.S. T-Note (ZNU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending down and on Monday hit a contract low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, world bond yields are on the rise (lower prices) amid heightened inflation concerns, led by the global energy crunch due to the war. Inflation is the archenemy of bond market bulls.

A move in September T-Note futures prices below chart support at the contract low of 108.21.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 106.00.0 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 110.00.0.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZNU26 108-085 -0-145 -0.42%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay 1
Corn Rallying on Monday Morning Following White House Fact Sheet Release
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Rises Amid Iran Impasse, Nvidia Earnings and Fed Minutes Awaited
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
How Beaten-Down Tempus AI Stock Offers a Lottery Ticket for Traders Here
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Snatches Up $46.4 Million of the Hottest AI IPO of the Year. Here’s Why.
Corn Ear of Sweet 5
Corn Prices Are Headed Higher. The Bulls Are in Control.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.