Global Inflation Fears Are Driving Bond Yields Higher. Make This 1 Trade Now.

September U.S. T-Note (ZNU26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending down and on Monday hit a contract low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, world bond yields are on the rise (lower prices) amid heightened inflation concerns, led by the global energy crunch due to the war. Inflation is the archenemy of bond market bulls.

A move in September T-Note futures prices below chart support at the contract low of 108.21.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 106.00.0 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 110.00.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):