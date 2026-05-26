Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like News Corporation Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

New York-based News Corporation (NWS) is a global media and information services company with operations spanning news publishing, digital real estate services, book publishing, and subscription-based content businesses. Valued at a market cap. of $16.2 billion, the company owns a diversified portfolio of media brands and digital platforms across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K.

Shares of NWS have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NWS stock has declined 7.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are up marginally on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.2% gain.

Narrowing the focus, NWS stock has also underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC)14.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of News Corporation climbed 2.1% on May 7 after the company reported strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded market expectations. During the quarter, revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.19 billion, and adjusted EPS climbed 23.5% year over year to $0,21, supported by margin expansion and continued growth in subscription and business-information revenue streams.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect NWS’ EPS to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $0.96. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the three analysts covering NWS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” Opinions include two “Strong Buys” and one “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

The current consensus is bearish than two months ago when the stock had an overall “Strong Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $37.50 indicates a 26.3% premium to NWS’ current price levels. Its Street-high target of $39 suggests a 31.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,523.47 +50.00 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index
NWS 29.69 +0.01 +0.03%
News Corp Cl B
XLC 115.13 -0.33 -0.29%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.