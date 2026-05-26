Do Wall Street Analysts Like News Corporation Stock?

New York-based News Corporation (NWS) is a global media and information services company with operations spanning news publishing, digital real estate services, book publishing, and subscription-based content businesses. Valued at a market cap. of $16.2 billion, the company owns a diversified portfolio of media brands and digital platforms across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K.

Shares of NWS have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NWS stock has declined 7.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are up marginally on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.2% gain.

Narrowing the focus, NWS stock has also underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC)14.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of News Corporation climbed 2.1% on May 7 after the company reported strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded market expectations. During the quarter, revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.19 billion, and adjusted EPS climbed 23.5% year over year to $0,21, supported by margin expansion and continued growth in subscription and business-information revenue streams.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect NWS’ EPS to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $0.96. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the three analysts covering NWS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” Opinions include two “Strong Buys” and one “Hold.”

The current consensus is bearish than two months ago when the stock had an overall “Strong Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $37.50 indicates a 26.3% premium to NWS’ current price levels. Its Street-high target of $39 suggests a 31.6% potential upside.