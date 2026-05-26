Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is a leading biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The company has a market capitalization of $83.7 billion and has become one of the largest biotech firms in the world through its expertise in antibody technologies, genetics-driven drug discovery, and innovative biologic therapies.

The biotech titan's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. REGN stock has surged 7% over the past 52 weeks and is down 17.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and 9.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, REGN has also lagged the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 14.8% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On May 18, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals plunged 10.5% after the company announced that its late-stage trial evaluating the combination of fianlimab and cemiplimab for advanced melanoma failed to meet its primary endpoint. Although the treatment demonstrated numerical improvement in progression-free survival, the results did not achieve statistical significance when compared with market players, raising concerns about the therapy’s competitive positioning and future commercial potential.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's EPS to rise 4.9% YoY to $37.25 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering REGN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

The consensus rating is bearish than a month ago, when the stock had an overall “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 18, BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman maintained an “Outperform” rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals while lowering the price target to $730 from $900.

REGN’s mean price target of $834.53 implies a 30.6% premium to its current price. Its Street-high target of $1,000 suggests a robust 56.5% potential upside.