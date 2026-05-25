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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties across major U.S. coastal markets. The company is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, and has a market cap of around $10.4 billion.

Shares of this REIT have paced very closely with the broader market over the past year. FRT has gained 27.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.9%. However, in 2026, FRT stock is up 18.8%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, FRT’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.7% over the past year and 10.4% this year.

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The stock rose almost 4% on May 1, driven by an encouraging earnings report. Federal Realty Investment Trust released its first-quarter 2026 results on May 1, reporting Core FFO growth of 10.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.88 per share, while total revenue rose to $341.1 million from about $309.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect FRT’s FFO per share to grow 4% to $7.51 on a diluted basis. The company’s FFO surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering FRT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

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This configuration remained largely consistent over the past few months.

On May 18, UBS maintained a “Neutral” rating on Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, raising the price target from $103 to $118.

The stock’s average analyst price target of $120.32, indicates only a slight upside from the current prices.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
FRT 119.75 +1.14 +0.96%
Federal Realty Investment Trust
XLRE 44.56 +0.06 +0.13%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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