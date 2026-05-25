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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Labcorp Holdings Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo magnified-by ll_studio via Shutterstock
Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo magnified-by ll_studio via Shutterstock

Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) provides laboratory services that aid doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients. Valued at a market capitalization of $21.3 billion, it operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. LH offers various tests, including blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA tests, and tests for sexually transmitted diseases, among others.

LH shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, surged 7.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX27.9% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown nearly 3.6%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.2% rise as well.       

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 14.8% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLV has declined 3.2% and has lagged behind the stock.       

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On Apr. 30, LH stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.25, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.70 to $18.35 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect LH’s EPS to rise 9.4% to $17.99 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 18 analysts covering LH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”   

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month. 

On May 2, Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson maintained a “Buy” rating on Labcorp Holdings and set a price target of $300.  

LH’s mean price target of $311.53 indicates a premium of 19.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $347 suggests a robust 33.5% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 149.89 +1.74 +1.17%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
LH 259.93 +4.18 +1.63%
Laboratory Corp of America

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