Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like AvalonBay Communities Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Avalonbay Communities Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Avalonbay Communities Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $25.8 billion, Maryland-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a real estate investment trust primarily focusing on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, owning, and operating multi-family apartment communities for higher-income clients in high-barrier-to-entry regions of the United States.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. AVB stock has declined 7.1% over the past 52 weeks and risen 2.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.    

Narrowing the focus, AVB has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), which rose 9.7% over the past 52 weeks and its 10.4% rise this year.         

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 28, AVB stock rose 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $770.3 million and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its AFFO per share for the period came in at $2.33, also falling short of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.72 to $2.82. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect AVB’s EPS to increase marginally year over year to $11.30. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed them once.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 16 “Hold” ratings.     

www.barchart.com

The configuration has turned less bullish over the past month.

On Apr. 29, Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico maintained a “Hold” rating on AvalonBay and set a price target of $190.

AVB’s mean price target of $191.67 indicates a premium of 3.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $208 suggests a robust 12% upside potential from current price levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
AVB 185.65 +1.54 +0.84%
Avalonbay Communities
XLRE 44.56 +0.06 +0.13%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Broadcom’s AI Packaging Bet Gets Bigger. Wall Street Is Betting on More Upside for AVGO Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is Up 535% in 2026. That Didn’t Stop Billionaire David Tepper from Buying 281,250 Shares.
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 3
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.