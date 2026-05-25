Do Wall Street Analysts Like AvalonBay Communities Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $25.8 billion , Maryland-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( AVB ) is a real estate investment trust primarily focusing on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, owning, and operating multi-family apartment communities for higher-income clients in high-barrier-to-entry regions of the United States.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. AVB stock has declined 7.1% over the past 52 weeks and risen 2.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, AVB has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLRE ), which rose 9.7% over the past 52 weeks and its 10.4% rise this year.

On Apr. 28, AVB stock rose 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $770.3 million and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its AFFO per share for the period came in at $2.33, also falling short of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.72 to $2.82.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect AVB’s EPS to increase marginally year over year to $11.30 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed them once.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy .” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 16 “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has turned less bullish over the past month.

On Apr. 29, Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico maintained a “Hold” rating on AvalonBay and set a price target of $190.

AVB’s mean price target of $191.67 indicates a premium of 3.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $208 suggests a robust 12% upside potential from current price levels.