Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Expand Energy Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.4 billion, Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in the United States. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and focuses primarily on the exploration, production, and development of natural gas and related hydrocarbons. It operates across key gas-rich regions such as the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, and Bossier shales. 

Shares of EXE have notably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXE has dropped 14.4% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas gained 27.9%. Additionally, shares of EXE are down 11.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.2% rise.

Looking closer, the company has also trailed the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which surged 45.6% over the past year and rallied 33.1% in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 28, Expand Energy released its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares popped 4.2% in the next trading session. The company continued to benefit from its scale as the largest U.S. natural gas producer following the Southwestern Energy merger. It reported revenue of approximately $4.40 billion, up 100.2% year over year and significantly above analyst expectations. Adjusted EBITDAX came in near $1.97 billion, while earnings per share of $4.81 also exceeded consensus estimates.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EXE’s adjusted EPS to increase 44.3% year-over-year to $8.80. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bearish than it was one month ago, with 21 “Strong Buy” suggestions for the stock.

On May 22, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Expand Energy, while slightly lowering the firm’s price target to $139 from $141.

Expand Energy’s mean price target of $135.26 implies a 38.1% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $165 implies a potential upside of 68.5% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 59.49 +0.36 +0.61%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
EXE 97.94 +0.35 +0.36%
Expand Energy Corporation
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Broadcom’s AI Packaging Bet Gets Bigger. Wall Street Is Betting on More Upside for AVGO Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is Up 535% in 2026. That Didn’t Stop Billionaire David Tepper from Buying 281,250 Shares.
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 3
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.