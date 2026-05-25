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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Raymond James Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $29.5 billion, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a diversified financial services company that provides investment banking, wealth management, asset management, capital markets, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company primarily serves individuals, corporations, municipalities, and institutional investors across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other international markets.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. RJF stock has soared 3.4% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 5.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and rallied 9.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, RJF has matched the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.4% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

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On May 13, Raymond James approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share on common stock, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2026. Following the announcement, the company’s shares gained 1.1% in the subsequent trading session, reflecting a modestly positive investor reaction.

For the current year ending in September 2026, analysts expect RJF’s EPS to grow 11% YoY to $11.83 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering RJF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 10 “Holds”. 

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On Apr. 28, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Raymond James Financial to $172 from $171 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The firm also increased its calendar 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates by 7.2% and 0.4%, respectively, citing stronger expectations for investment banking revenue and net interest income, though partially offset by higher expense projections.

The mean price target of $173.92 indicates 14.8% premium to RJF’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $198 suggests a 30.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.94 +0.21 +0.41%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
RJF 151.46 +1.04 +0.69%
Raymond James Financial

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