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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Fox Corporation Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fox Corporation media background by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Fox Corporation media background by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Fox Corporation (FOX) operates across news, sports, and entertainment media through a portfolio of widely recognized brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. The company’s broad media footprint gives it a strong presence across television and digital platforms, helping it reach large audiences while maintaining deep relationships with advertisers and distribution partners. 

With operations spanning live sports, news coverage, streaming, and entertainment programming, Fox continues to build on its longstanding position in the media industry while expanding into newer growth opportunities. But despite its strong position across news, sports, and entertainment media, Fox Corporation has struggled to keep pace with the broader market.

The company, which carries a market capitalization of roughly $24.1 billion, has gained about 13.3% over the past year, a respectable return, but far behind the 28% rally delivered by the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) over the same stretch. Investor sentiment has weakened further in 2026. Shares of the entertainment and communications company have dropped nearly 11.8% year-to-date, standing in sharp contrast to the broader market’s 9.2% advance.

The underperformance becomes even clearer when compared with industry peers. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) has climbed around 14.7% over the past year and has slipped only 2% so far in 2026, underscoring how significantly Fox has lagged both its sector and the wider market.

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On May 11, shares of Fox Corporation surged more than 8% after the company delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, beating Wall Street estimates on both revenue and earnings. The media giant reported quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion, comfortably ahead of analyst expectations of $3.79 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.32 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.02 by an impressive 29.4%

The strong bottom-line performance was supported by disciplined cost management, with adjusted EBITDA rising 11% year over year to $954 million. The increase was largely driven by lower operating expenses and tighter control over sports programming rights costs. Fox also continued to see steady growth across several business segments. Distribution revenue climbed 3%, helped by a 5% increase in its Cable Network Programming segment. 

Advertising revenue totaled $1.56 billion, down from $2.04 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily because the prior-year period benefited from the broadcast of Super Bowl LIX. However, the decline was partially offset by revenue from an additional NFL Wild Card game and continued digital momentum led by the company’s Tubi ad-supported streaming platform. Meanwhile, content and other revenue rose 12%, driven mainly by stronger sports sublicensing revenue.

Despite the company’s recent momentum, Wall Street expects Fox to face some pressure on profitability in fiscal 2026, with analysts forecasting earnings to decline marginally year over year to $4.76 per share. Still, the company has developed a reputation for delivering results ahead of expectations, surpassing consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Wall Street’s view on Fox Corporation remains cautiously constructive, with the stock currently holding a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 14 analysts. The breakdown includes six “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” Sentiment has also turned slightly more favorable in recent weeks, as the stock picked up an additional “Strong Buy” recommendation compared to a month ago, a sign that some analysts are becoming increasingly confident in the company’s outlook.

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In late February, Bank of America turned more cautious on Fox Corporation, downgrading the stock from “Buy” to “Underperform” while slashing its price target from $80 to $45. Even so, Wall Street’s broader outlook remains far more optimistic. Analysts’ average price target of $70 suggests the stock could climb roughly 23% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $87 implies potential upside of nearly 52%, highlighting expectations that the company still has meaningful recovery potential despite recent concerns.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
FOX 57.24 -0.39 -0.68%
Fox Corp Cl B
XLC 115.46 -0.64 -0.55%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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