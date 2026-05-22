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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Cboe Global Markets Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logoon phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstoc
Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logoon phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstoc

Chicago, Illinois-based Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is a derivatives and securities exchange network that delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions. It is valued at a market cap of $36.9 billion

This financial company has considerably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of CBOE have soared 58% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 43.7%, compared to SPX’s 8.8% rise.

Zooming in further, CBOE has also notably outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 5.1% drop on a YTD basis. 

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On May 1, CBOE surged 9% after its impressive Q1 earnings release. The company's total revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $728.9 million, while its adjusted EPS of $3.70 grew 48% from the year-ago quarter. Looking ahead, management raised its 2026 total organic net revenue growth outlook to the “low double-digit to mid-teens” range, up from its previous expectation of “mid single-digit” growth. Additionally, disciplined cost control enabled the company to lower its full-year 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance to a range of $838 million to $853 million. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CBOE’s EPS to grow 23.6% year over year to $13.19. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold," which is based on three “Strong Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and three "Strong Sell” ratings.  

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The configuration is slightly more bearish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

On May 1, RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a “Hold” rating on CBOE and set a price target of $303. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $324.64, its Street-high price target of $382 implies a 6.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.10 +0.37 +0.72%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,493.32 +47.60 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
CBOE 359.28 +7.34 +2.09%
CBOE Global Markets

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