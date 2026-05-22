Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Cboe Global Markets Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Chicago, Illinois-based Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( CBOE ) is a derivatives and securities exchange network that delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions. It is valued at a market cap of $36.9 billion .

This financial company has considerably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of CBOE have soared 58% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 27.4% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 43.7%, compared to SPX’s 8.8% rise.

Zooming in further, CBOE has also notably outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 3.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 5.1% drop on a YTD basis.

On May 1, CBOE surged 9% after its impressive Q1 earnings release. The company's total revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $728.9 million, while its adjusted EPS of $3.70 grew 48% from the year-ago quarter. Looking ahead, management raised its 2026 total organic net revenue growth outlook to the “low double-digit to mid-teens” range, up from its previous expectation of “mid single-digit” growth. Additionally, disciplined cost control enabled the company to lower its full-year 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance to a range of $838 million to $853 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CBOE’s EPS to grow 23.6% year over year to $13.19. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Hold ," which is based on three “Strong Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and three "Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bearish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 1, RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a “ Hold ” rating on CBOE and set a price target of $303.

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $324.64, its Street-high price target of $382 implies a 6.3% potential upside.