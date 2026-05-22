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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for VeriSign Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Verisign Inc_ sign on HQ building-by DCStockPhotography via Shutterstock
Verisign Inc_ sign on HQ building-by DCStockPhotography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $27.8 billion, VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) provides internet infrastructure and domain name registry services that enable global internet navigation and support secure online commerce. It manages key domain registries, including .com and .net, operates two of the world’s thirteen internet root servers, and offers back-end services for several other domain extensions.

Shares of the Reston, Virginia-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VRSN stock has risen 10.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 28.1%. However, shares of the company are up nearly 28% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 9.3% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the internet infrastructure services provider have underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK57.8% surge over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

VeriSign reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 with revenue rising 6.6% year-over-year to $429 million, while net income increased to $215 million and EPS improved to $2.34. The company also delivered solid operational growth, as .com and .net domain registrations increased 3.7% year-over-year to 176.1 million, new registrations climbed to 11.5 million, and the renewal rate improved to 75%. However, the stock fell 2.8% the next day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect VRSN's EPS to grow 7.4% year-over-year to $9.46. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the four analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings and two “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 24, Baird raised its price target on VeriSign to $355 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $317.67 represents a 2.3% premium to VRSN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $355 suggests a 14.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,497.70 +51.98 +0.70%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 181.35 +2.75 +1.54%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
VRSN 310.40 +4.47 +1.46%
Verisign Inc

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