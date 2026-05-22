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Revvity Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock
Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $10.6 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.

Shares of this specialty chemicals giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. RVTY has gained 6.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.4%. In 2026, RVTY’s stock fell 1.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.8% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, RVTY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.6% on a YTD basis. However, the stock’s losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.3% dip over the same time frame.

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On May 5, RVTY shares closed up by 6.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.06, up 5% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 7% from the year-ago quarter to $711.1 million. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RVTY’s EPS to grow 5.3% to $5.33 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering RVTY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.”

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This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one analyst recommending a “Moderate Buy.”

On May 7, Barclays PLC (BCS) kept an “Equal Weight” rating on RVTY and raised the price target to $105, implying a potential upside of 10.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $112.61 represents an 18.1% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a notable upside potential of 46.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 149.59 +1.44 +0.97%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
BCS 23.97 -0.10 -0.42%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 7,472.66 +26.94 +0.36%
S&P 500 Index
RVTY 95.42 +0.04 +0.04%
Revvity Inc

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