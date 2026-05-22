Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting McKesson Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Mckesson Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Mckesson Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation (MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and health and beauty care products. With a market cap of $92.1 billion, the company also develops, implements, and supports software that facilitates the integration of data throughout the health enterprise. In addition, McKesson offers analytic, care management, and patient solutions for payers.

Shares of this healthcare giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MCK has gained 6.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.4%. In 2026, MCK stock is down 6.6%, compared to the SPX’s 8.8% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, MCK’s underperformance is also apparent compared to SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 15.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6% gains on a YTD basis outshine MCK’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On May 7, MCK shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.69 topped Wall Street expectations of $11.56. The company’s revenue was $96.3 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $101.9 billion. MCK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $43.80 to $44.60.

For fiscal 2027, ending in March 2027, analysts expect MCK’s EPS to grow 13.2% to $44.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering MCK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 14, Citigroup Inc. (C) kept a “Buy” rating on MCK and lowered the price target to $945, implying a potential upside of 23.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $966.73 represents a 26.1% premium to MCK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,085 suggests a notable upside potential of 41.6%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XHS 114.27 +1.01 +0.89%
S&P Healthcare Services SPDR
C 125.24 +0.02 +0.02%
Citigroup Inc
MCK 767.60 +1.10 +0.14%
Mckesson Corp
$SPX 7,467.14 +21.42 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oil Rises on U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Uncertainty, PMI Data in Focus
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Delivered a Stellar Quarter. Its Unusual Options Activity Points to 2 Asymmetric Bets on NVDA Stock.
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 5
How to Generate Income While Staying Bullish on Amazon Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.