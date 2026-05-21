Qnity Electronics Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

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Valued at a market cap of $32 billion , Qnity Electronics, Inc. ( Q ) provides advanced materials and solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and electronic systems industries. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company develops and supplies high-performance products critical to next-generation artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity, and high-performance computing architectures.

This tech company has notably outperformed the broader market over the past six months. Shares of Q have soared 99.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.2% . Moreover, over the past three months, the stock is up 33.4%, compared to SPX’s 7.2% rise.

Zooming in further, Q has also notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), which soared 29.6% over the past six months and 25.6% on a three-month basis.

On May 12, shares of Q surged 9.9% after the company reported strong Q1 results, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of profitable organic growth with double-digit expansion across both business segments. Its net sales rose 17.6% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, while adjusted EPS climbed 33.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.08, reflecting continued operational momentum and solid execution.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Q’s EPS to grow 21.8% year over year to $4.08. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters.

Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ," which is based on six “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 13, Goldman Sachs maintained a “ Buy ” rating on Q and raised its price target to $165, indicating a 9% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $177.86 suggests a 17.4% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $200 implies a 32.1% potential upside.