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Qnity Electronics Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $32 billion, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) provides advanced materials and solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and electronic systems industries. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company develops and supplies high-performance products critical to next-generation artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity, and high-performance computing architectures. 

This tech company has notably outperformed the broader market over the past six months. Shares of Q have soared 99.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.2%. Moreover, over the past three months, the stock is up 33.4%, compared to SPX’s 7.2% rise.

Zooming in further, Q has also notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which soared 29.6% over the past six months and 25.6% on a three-month basis. 

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On May 12, shares of Q surged 9.9% after the company reported strong Q1 results, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of profitable organic growth with double-digit expansion across both business segments. Its net sales rose 17.6% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, while adjusted EPS climbed 33.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.08, reflecting continued operational momentum and solid execution.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Q’s EPS to grow 21.8% year over year to $4.08. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last three quarters.  

Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy," which is based on six “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one "Hold” ratings.  

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The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

  On May 13, Goldman Sachs maintained a “Buy” rating on Q and raised its price target to $165, indicating a 9% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $177.86 suggests a 17.4% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $200 implies a 32.1% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Q 152.67 -0.37 -0.24%
Qnity Electronics Inc
$SPX 7,410.11 -22.86 -0.31%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.03 +0.89 +0.50%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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