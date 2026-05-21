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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting IQVIA Holdings Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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IQVIA Holdings Inc phone and site- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
IQVIA Holdings Inc phone and site- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $28.6 billion, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a global provider of clinical research services, healthcare analytics, and commercial intelligence solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries. The company operates through three business segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions; Research & Development Solutions; and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions, offering data-driven insights, clinical trial support, and healthcare engagement services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide.

Shares of IQVIA Holdings have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IQVIA stock has increased 22.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 26.9%. In addition, the stock has declined 25.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.3% gain.

However, shares of the Durham, North Carolina-based company has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV11.8% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of IQVIA Holdings climbed 9.6% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue rising 8.4% year-over-year to $4.15 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 7.4% to $2.90, exceeding the high end of management’s expectations. Growth was driven by strong performance in Commercial Solutions, where revenue increased 11.6% to $1.75 billion, alongside solid demand in R&D Solutions, which generated $2.4 billion in revenue. 

Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust cash generation, including $491 million in free cash flow (up 15% year-over-year), $552 million in share repurchases during the quarter, and management raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $12.65 to $12.95.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect IQVIA’s EPS to rise 7% year-over-year to $11.57. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.” 

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On May 6, RBC Capital analyst Ryan Halsted reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on IQVIA and set a price target of $221.

The mean price target of $226.70 represents a 35.4% premium to IQV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $287 suggests a 71.4% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.40 +0.27 +0.18%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,407.86 -25.11 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index
IQV 169.46 -2.04 -1.19%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

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