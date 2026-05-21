Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Norfolk Southern Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Norfolk Southern Corp_ train-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Norfolk Southern Corp_ train-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) provides rail transportation services. Valued at $70 billion by market cap, the company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods via interchange with rail carriers. NSC also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports.

Shares of this leader in the transportation industry have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NSC has gained 27.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.1%. However, in 2026, NSC’s stock rose 8%, compared to the SPX’s 8.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, NSC’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 23.7% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 8.9% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 24, NSC shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.65 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.51. The company’s revenue was $3 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.99 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NSC’s EPS to decline 3% to $12.11 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering NSC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and 16 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than three months ago, with an overall “Hold” rating, consisting one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On May 12, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst maintained a “Buy” rating on NSC and set a price target of $350, implying a potential upside of 12.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $328.06 represents a 5.2% premium to NSC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $372 suggests an upside potential of 19.3%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IYT 80.49 -0.97 -1.19%
Transportation Average Ishares ETF
WFC 75.23 -0.58 -0.77%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 7,409.52 -23.45 -0.32%
S&P 500 Index
NSC 312.69 +0.85 +0.27%
Norfolk Southern Corp

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.