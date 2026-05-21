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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on DTE Energy Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DTE Energy Co_ logo and phone with chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
DTE Energy Co_ logo and phone with chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Detroit, Michigan-based DTE Energy Company (DTE) engages in energy-related businesses and services. The company has a market cap of $29.8 billion and operates through four segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, and Energy Trading. It generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. 

DTE shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, growing 3.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX25.1% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 10.7%, rallying the SPX’s 8.6% rise.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has risen 7.6% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLU surged 4.3% and has lagged behind the stock.      

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On Apr. 30, DTE stock rose 3.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings.  The company’s operating earnings for the quarter amounted to $407 million, decreasing from $436 million in the previous year’s same quarter. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.95, failing to touch the Street’s estimates. DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect DTE’s EPS to rise 4.8% to $7.71 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions. 

Among the 18 analysts covering DTE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”   

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the last month.

On May 19, Argus Research analyst maintained a “Buy” rating on DTE Energy and set a price target of $150. 

DTE’s mean price target of $158.89 indicates a premium of 11.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $168 suggests a robust 17.7% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.51 +0.17 +0.38%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
DTE 142.77 -0.38 -0.27%
Dte Energy Company
$SPX 7,432.97 +79.36 +1.08%
S&P 500 Index

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